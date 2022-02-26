Kourtney Kardashian cheers on Travis Barker backstage at Avril Lavigne’s fashion show

ads

Kourtney Kardashian was the ever supportive fiancée, cheering on Travis Barker from the side of the stage as he performed with Avril Lavigne at the Roxy in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Barker, who produced Lavigne’s new album “Love Sux,” wowed audiences on the singer’s SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series by performing her new song “Bite Me” as well as her 2007 hit “Girlfriend.” .

Barker and Kardashian attended the Avril Lavigne fashion show in Los Angeles.

RACK

Barker and Kardashian attended the Avril Lavigne fashion show in Los Angeles.

RACK

Ad Up Next Close Amanda Bynes’s parents support ending her conservatorship Bynes’ attorney emphasized that her client, unlike Britney Spears, has… 2

See presentation

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email this to a friend (Opens in a new window) new window)Click to copy URL Announcement Feb 26, 2022

As the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer played onstage, spies noticed Kardashian, 42, crouching to the side so she could capture photos and video of Barker’s performance.

A spy told us that she was dancing and singing the songs and having a great time.

Barker performed “Bite Me” and “Girlfriend” with Lavigne. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kardashian and Barker were photographed holding hands on the way to the famous theater. Kardashian dressed completely in black, while Barker donned black pants, a white shirt and a leather jacket.

Also in attendance at the show was Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox. Kelly took the stage and also surprised guests while performing his new song with Lavigne, “Bois Lie.”

“That song is brand new and very confusing with the amount of boys lying, girls lying, crying and everything,” Kelly told the audience as she smoked onstage. “I definitely screwed up that order a lot of times during that song. So by the third time we do it, I’ll have the right order, I’m sure.”

Lavigne’s boyfriend, Mod Sun, the album’s producer, took the stage later that night to sing their duet “Flames” together.

Lavigne also performed with Machine Gun Kelly. Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I have some friends here tonight,” the Canadian rocker joked before Barker, Kelly and Mod Sun joined her onstage.

At the end of the night, she thanked all the people who helped her with the new album, which was released on Friday.

ads