Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want a “small wedding”

Since kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker they got engaged the wedding preparations have been a secret; However, a close person revealed what the couple wants for their big day and the date they could get married.

It seems that it is not long before we see for the first time dressed in white the businesswoman and the drummer of Blink-182. According to “People” magazine, the couple wants a “small” wedding and it could be in the month of May.

“There are two weekends he’s looking at in May. They don’t want it to be a press frenzy,” said a source close to kardashian to post. “She wants it very private with her closest friends and family.” Likewise, she revealed that the famous businesswoman is also “receiving sketches of dresses”.

Kardashian and Barker they made their relationship official through an Instagram post after Valentine’s Day 2021; then, the rocker proposed to her at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, in October of last year.

At the time, a source told the magazine that barker”I was nervous, but Kardashian didn’t hesitate for a second before saying yes. Travis just loves Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and she’s a great guy.”

Until now kourtney kardashian He has wanted to keep the details of his wedding secret so that it is a surprise for his guests and his fans, that is why he has jealously guarded what will happen on that special day.