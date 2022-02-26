Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could marry in May in an intimate ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are happy and very much in love. This is how they show it on their social networks and this is how their environment has been confirming it for months. Since their relationship began in January 2021, they have become one of the couples of celebrities most acclaimed by the public. That’s why everyone is asking when there will be a wedding. Now People has revealed that the ‘I do’ could be closer than ever.

Through social networks they have confirmed more than once that “they would die for each other”. So much passion and romance can only end in a wedding, although both have already hastened to explain that if there was finally a link it would be private, in a small committee and with family and close friends. This could disappoint all the followers of the new reality kardashian – which will premiere in April on Disney + -, who hoped that the wedding would be broadcast on a large scale.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian show their love daily in networks instagram/travis barker

Regarding the wedding, there is good news, since it could be closer than we think. A source close to the couple has revealed to People that ‘Kravis’ – as fans have baptized the couple – could be considering a couple of dates for this year. “There are two weekends that she’s looking for in May. They don’t want it to be a press frenzy,” the source explains.

There is little more than two months left, so that the dates are fulfilled. In the event that the couple is planning to marry in May, the wait to see Kourtney dressed as a bride will be very short. But that is not all. This same contact has ensured that today, the older sister of the Kardashian clan is already receiving sketches of dresses for her wedding with Barker.

The couple got engaged last October. Instagram/kourtneykardash

According to the source, they are so in love that in their proposal last October, Travis did not ask Kourt if she wanted to marry him, but when she wanted to get married. The answer was taken for granted, a resounding yes. Everything indicates that in two months we will have a new wedding in the Kardashian clan, but we will have to wait to know some more details.

read also