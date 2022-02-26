Kirsten Dunst thinks she could return as Mary Jane thanks to the multiverse

After the phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actress expressed her interest in working with Marvel again. Check out what she had to say about her and the theories that have been floated among fans!

The arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe installed as never before the concept of multiverse. And although it sounds interesting when it comes to telling the stories, the truth is that the interest revolves around the possibility of bringing together different iconic characters or actors from the superhero franchise. The scenes between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire they were a success but… what comes next?

In the plans of Marvel Studios, the next thing we will see in the cinema will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich will bring back the character from benedict cumberbatch after his tricky spell in Peter Parker’s latest film. However, Kevin Feige’s company is already thinking about the future and speculating with the incorporation of the X Men to the MCU and perhaps from other somewhat older roles.

It was precisely the actress who accompanies Cumberbatch in the Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog, who this time referred to Marvel’s decisions. We talk about Kirsten Dunstresponsible for interpreting mary jane watson in the first Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire in the lead. After her absence from No Way Home, as well as that of Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, the prospect of seeing her character again excited viewers.

In dialogue with Deadline, in the Actor’s Side section, the actress did not hesitate to refer once again to her return as Peter Parker’s love interest. Will he appear in the MCU or not? Dunst explained: “there’s still time to do it. I mean, nobody has asked me anything until now.” But despite the fact that the production would not have communicated with her to involve her in the plot, she does not close that door.

“I think this multiple cinematic universe goes on and on, so i feel like that could happen”, He added, making it clear once again that his interest in Mary Jane continues. Before suspicions of a new project on the way begin, he concluded: “I don’t know anything by the way”. Quickly, the theories about it began and, once again, the idea of Spider-Man 4 from the hand of sam raimi.