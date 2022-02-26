Kim Kardashian flies home from Milan in her new private jet

Kim Kardashian Flying high these days, being a billionaire, etc., she has taken her massive fortune to a new level by spending over $95 million on a new private plane.

Kim flew back to Los Angeles from Milan on Friday aboard the G65OER…our sources confirm he built it from scratch. When we say $95 million, that’s the base price. We guess the cashmere walls are extra.

She’s been waiting a year to complete, and we have to say…it’s great. Custom interior and aged exterior in Créme. The cabin is decorated with cashmere trim and leather seats. It’s the same color scheme as her house. She designed the interior with the help of tommy clementes And the Waldo Fernandez. By the way… Fernández also designed travis-parkerhouse with the help of Courtney.

He’s a baller… The bedspreads and plates are the same as at home. Not to mention, guests coming aboard tell us they received a pair of SKIMS slippers and pajamas for a comfortable flight.

It sleeps 18 people, so book now.

For the full price… we made a few calls and after the customizations, I could have easily set you back around $150 million! But remember… she is a billionaire.

Interestingly, Kim was smitten with more Prada when the plane landed, and there’s other evidence that she’s gone from the Balenciaga look altogether. Kanye used to wear it on.

