Khloé Kardashian denies romance with famous youtuber

As far as is known, Khloé is single and may be for a long time, after Tristan Thompson’s latest infidelity came to light. In March of last year, when he and Khloé were still together, the basketball player cheated on her with a personal trainer named Maralee Nichols. The young woman, who is also a model, said that he would have told her at the time that she was no longer with Khloé, so they continued to see each other on other occasions.

From that fleeting relationship, Maralee became pregnant and in December of last year she gave birth. At first, Tristan denied being the father of the baby, but after DNA tests, the opposite was proven and Thompson had to assume legal responsibilities for him with the baby and its mother.

Through a statement published on his social networks, the NBA player acknowledged being the baby’s father and apologized to the people he hurt for his actions. “Today, paternity test results revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to lovingly raising our son,” the 30-year-old wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in private and in public.”