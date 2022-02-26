Kevin Owens regrets a detail in his rivalry against John Cena

Kevin Owens He began his journey through the main cast of WWE Raw in an unbeatable way: defeating John Cena in Elimination Chamber 2015. Although behind the scenes it caused annoyance that he came to Raw to attack the 16-time World Champion and trample on the United States Championship while also being NXT Championbut at least this rivalry quickly put him on the map and he’s stayed relevant ever since.

► Kevin Owens continues with his annoyance towards the state of Texas

Fans were certainly elated with the debut of Kevin Owens in the main cast and he turned to his Twitter account and recalled defeating John Cena in his first match with the company. Owens then revealed his one regret about meeting the 16-time world champion. was the fact that this was held in Texas, state that will host WrestleMania 38.

I beat John Cena in my first match in @WWE. Unbelievable moment. I’ll never forget it. It’s something I’ll look back on fondly forever but there is a dark cloud around that memory, just one thing I wish I could change… I wish it would have happened anywhere but Texas 🤮🤮🤮 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2022

«I beat John Cena in my first fight in WWE. amazing moment. I will never forget. It’s something I’ll remember fondly forever, but there’s a dark cloud around that memory, just one thing I wish I could change… I wish it had happened anywhere but Texas.”

At the moment, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are headed for a Raw Tag Team Championship match in less than two weeks alongside RK-Bro and Alpha Academy; However, it is widely rumored that his destiny for WrestleMania 38 will be tied to a confrontation against Steve Austin, who is said to have been contacted by WWE so that he can fight there. We will have to see what happens, but it seems that KO will not stop with his attacks towards the state of Texas.