Kendall Jenner and Inventing Anna Exhibit the Red Hair Trend

Kendall Jenner has surprised those present at the Prada parade to Fall 2022 at Milan Fashion Week with a sudden look change. The supermodel has defended a red hair through a collected style bouffant. As a good prescriber of trends that has turned out to be, even having us accustomed to its usual hair tonesalways finds the perfect formula to fuel the curiosity of those who cross his path.

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner club has succumbed, this time, to a coppery hue. A color that, according to creative directors and celebrity stylists, will be in vogue throughout this year. It is one of those elections beauty that hypnotizes instantly, causing security and courage to be distilled when wearing it. Although it is true that the rise of the naturalness in the hairthere are certain style currents which will be difficult to do without, because the force they radiate will make them extremely successful.

The red dye that Kendall Jenner has defended in the Prada parade for Fall 2022

Kendall Jenner it is clear that the red tint is on the list of trends definitive that will captivate in 2022 in terms of hair dyes. In addition to Prada, Givenchy, for his collection Pre Fall 2022showed the Cherry red that will surely be championed by celebrities in the coming seasons. The truth is that we will have infinite alternatives within our reach to embrace the well-known ‘lit range’.

On this occasion, the celebrity has opted for a shade halfway between red and orange, being an ideal option for those who do not seek to risk wearing a garish appearance. Likewise, in one of the last published photographs of him, belonging to a photo session for the media i + D, Kendall Jenner It is also presented with a mane (this time very short) in red.

Kendall Jenner at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show with red hair dye. Alessandro Lucioni/Prada/Gorunway.

A look at the latest red hair color trend

Yes, Kendall Jenner is not the first public personality in which we witness the red hair dye. Who does not remember the legendary supermodel Linda Evangelista with her short red hair? A Bob (and one coloration) that would end up channeling the young woman’s professional career. Because, even today, the most chameleonic and versatile women on the stylistic scene are those who dare to makeovers of that caliber.