Katy Perry surprised with her new figure after being a mother

Katy Perry has surprised all her fans after posting photos on her social networks where she looks completely different, because this makeover makes her look like a modern mother. On this occasion, many of her admirers showed her that they were surprised by the changes in her physique, since after giving birth in the photos she shows off an impeccable body. The singer posed for the magazine L’Officiel USA where she appears renewed and despite the fact that she gained weight with her pregnancy, in these photos she appears completely different.

It is not surprising the image changes made by the greatest singer in the world, since she has always made both hair and even physical changes for her videos or concerts with her styles in terms of fashion and trend, Infobae spread. Days after the birth of her daughter Daisy, singer Katy Perry showed off her figure in a photo that drew attention on Instagram stories. On the occasion of the delivery of the MTV Video Music Awards, Perry took a photo in the bathroom of her house and was seen with special underwear for maternity, for example a bra with tubes in the nipples, which helps with the matter of lactation. Perry placed a sticker with the MTV VMAs logo to refer to the outfit she was wearing during the night and that has nothing to do with the ones she wore in other years at the awards ceremony. He also showed whose clothes he was wearing, as celebrities often do when passing through a red carpet, and joked that his makeup and hairstyle were “exhausted.”