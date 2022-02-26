Katy Perry and her big ring made the Internet go crazy for her alleged marriage | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

A photo would have revealed that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are already married, or at least it seems that way with that giant ring.

At the start of the pandemic, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom It was one of the celebrity couples that were most followed by their fans, thanks to the pregnancy that the singer began to share with her followers. Now, She was seen with a large ring that has caused social networks to go crazy for her alleged marriage.

The “Smile” singer was photographed this Tuesday in Hawaii, while she was out with her partner and her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, but what really caught everyone’s attention is that in the images, the artist wears a gold ring on her finger ring, worthy of any marriage jewel.

💬 Rumour: KATY PERRY and ORLANDO BLOOM CASARAM recently! Após saírem to give a passeio, a paparazzi shot photos of katy, and nessas photos she did not use or anel de noivado e sim uma aliança! pic.twitter.com/L0P7lZeyYw — KatyCats News (@NewsKCS) March 16, 2021

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been vacationing on the island paradise for a month; The couple got engaged in 2019, so they apparently went two years later to enjoy some time together, looking like they were married.

It was in August 2020 that Daisy Dove Bloom was born, almost a year after her parents got engaged. This seemed like it would lengthen any wedding plan, even both artists assured that they would not perform a ceremony during the pandemic, but now the ring says something else.

Orlando Bloom started dating Katy Perry in 2016, but they broke up around March 2017. They rekindled their romance in early 2018 with a trip to the Maldives and they may have officially sealed their love.

The singer was married to comedian Russell Brand, from 2010 to 2012, however, now everyone dreams that they married Orlando Bloom after their daughter was born, although neither of them has confirmed it so far.