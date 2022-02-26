Karol G will debut as an actress with Sofía Vergara | entertainment

The reggaeton singer

Carol G is a woman who Few things scare him and he is always looking to venture into new projects that represent a lot of effort and thus be able to give everything of himself.

This was revealed recently in an interview with Jimmy Fallonin which he told that in this 2022 a new challenge would come to his life which had her very excited. At which point she said: “I’m going to act, I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start filming a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s about acting, I have a character, so I’m preparing for that.”

Some days ago, Carol G it was the cover of the magazine Vogue Mexicoin which she answered some more questions about her new project as an actress, and there she took the opportunity to say that will act together with Sofía Vergara from Barranquilla in the Griselda series: “It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I’m in my acting classes, body expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I do constantly (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It’s a world where everything feeds everything”.

According to the little that the singer told, in the series of Netflix her will play the role of a young woman named Carla, who will be Griselda’s mule: “It’s a great role because there’s real character development.”

Let’s remember that for the cover of the magazine Vogue MexicoKarol G decided to pose without makeup very natural. Along with your posting on the account of

Instagram She expressed herself about it: “Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or we should see ourselves according to social standards … On this occasion I wanted them to speak for me, my way of thinking , the success of my work and my music, and the security that has been so difficult to build over the years… VALUE WHO WE ARE ABOVE HOW WE SEE OURSELVES”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker