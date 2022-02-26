Karol G will debut as an actress in a series for Netflix

One of the most recognized and admired artists of the moment, Karol G surprised her followers by starting a new stage in her life, not only on a personal level, by ending his relationship with fellow singer Anuel, but also professionally, by venturing into the world of acting.

According to ‘Despierta América’, the Colombian singer joined the cast of the series ‘Griselda‘, which is starring and produced by actress Sofia Vergarawhere it is intended to tell the story of the famous Griselda Whitealso known as ‘The black widow’.

Although not many details are known about the participation of the urban music singer in the series, it is known that it will be of the period, since eIt will be set in the 70s and 80s, when Griselda became one of the most wanted women.

It is expected that soon, the streaming platform, Netflix provide more details about the role that ‘La Bichota’ will play in the seriesof which the first glimpses of the miniseries consisting of six chapters have already been released.

Furthermore, due to the successful career of Carol G. many fans expect her to sing some songs that set the series to music or evenbe she who compose the musical theme.

Let us remember that in the most recent installment of the Premio Lo Nuestro, the singer Karol G was awarded three statuettes by Best Urban Artist; besides the one he won for Best Urban Song and Song of the Year, being one of the most awarded artists of the night.