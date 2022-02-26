Karol G: This is the Netflix series in which the singer will debut as an actress

Since a few months ago, Carol G She had told her fans and presenter Jimmy Fallon that, by 2022, she would face a new professional challenge that she was very excited about. The singer did not want to leave any loose ends, so she revealed that she would start filming a series for Netflix where she is going to perform. Although the Colombian specified that the program would not be about her life, but that she would act a character, but who will she play?

After that interview, her fans were left with doubts, such as who the interpreter of “Tusa” would act next to and what the series is called. Well, in a recent conversation with Vogue Mexico magazine, the Colombian not only showed herself natural, with very little makeup, but also shared more details about the production in which she works.

“Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we “should” look, or see ourselves according to social standards… This time I wanted you to speak for me, my way of thinking, the success of my work and of my music and the security that has been so difficult to build over the years… valuing who we are above how we see ourselves, “he wrote on Instagram along with the photos they took of him in Vogue Mexico.

What is Griselda about, the Netflix series where Karol G acts?

Carol G said that the series Netflix where she will participate bears the name of ‘Griselda’, which is starred by Sofia Vergara. In addition, he revealed what his process has been to enter the world of acting and how it has benefited him in his live performances, as well as in daily life:

“It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I’m in my acting and corporal expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I do constantly (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It is a world where everything feeds everything,” she said.

According to the remarks of Carol G. will give life to Carla, who is one of Griselda’s “mules”. The singer described that “it is a great role because there is a real development of the character”.

The ‘Griselda’ series of Netflix It will be a miniseries where it will tell the story of Griselda Blanco — who will be played by Sofia Vergara—a Colombian businesswoman who was behind one of the most powerful organized crime cartels until her death in 2012. The production will portray how she combined her personal life and her savagery to be the leader of such a dangerous business.