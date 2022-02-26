Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Can’t Prove He Wrote Hateful Social Media Posts

kanye-west recently presented legal documents, which ensure that his ex-wife, kim kardashiancannot prove that he wrote the controversial posts of Instagram against the mother of his children and her new boyfriend, Peter Davidson.

As reported by the portal TMZ, the rapper would assure that said publications would not be valid to be used as evidence in his battle for divorce. The artist would seek that said evidence be declared inadmissible by the judge at the hearing next week.

“Kim claimed she read something online allegedly written by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her statement as misinformation. Kim needed to offer the social media posts as evidence and prove the posts were written by Kanye.”Ye’s lawyer said.

In the documents, it is never mentioned that the musician did not write the publications, it is only pointed out that the socialite has not overcome the conflicts with her ex-partner. The “Donda” rapper has put up several obstacles to prevent the mother of his children from regaining her maiden name.

Related news

Kayne West’s arguments against Kim Kardashian

The musician’s argument seems dissonant, since, earlier this month, Kayne West acknowledged and took “responsibility” for his repeated and hateful posts against his ex-wife.

“I know that sharing screenshots was jarring and seemed to harass Kim. TOI take responsibility. I’m still learning in real time. I do not have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”the rapper said for that opportunity.

Recall that, earlier this week, it became known that kim kardashian, she would have begged a judge to sign her divorce papers as soon as possible. The request was justified by the businesswoman because she accuses that the publications of her ex-husband were causing her “emotional distress” and therefore would like to divorce soon.

divorce from kim kardashian and kanye-west It has already been processed for more than a year and until there is an agreement between the parties, nothing can be advanced in this thorny legal matter.

You might also be interested in: They record the impact of a Russian missile on a residential building in Ukraine