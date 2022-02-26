Jürgen Damm already expects full payment of the contract he had with Atlanta United

The dispute between Jurgen Damm and Atlanta United It seems that he has already had his final chapter and, after several weeks of ‘pulling and loosening’, the American club promised to pay the remaining part of the contract that he had with the Mexican player until 2024, hoping that there will be no more inconvenience.

Initially, the directive tried to impose a restructuring of the contractual relationship and, therefore, a salary less than the 1.5 million dollars per year that the Aztec soccer player earned; This led to a discord when he raised his voice and demanded that the original and guaranteed conditions be respected when he signed his arrival, which led him to be relegated from the first team and not participate in the last preseason.

“There were weeks and even months of negotiations. They squeezed him from all sides to make him desperate, but he (Damn) stood firm and they have to pay him one hundred percent of his contract,” said a source close to the player.

The mls It will start tomorrow in North American territory and, in order not to get into trouble, Atlanta also needed to free up salary space in its squad and make a final decision before the start.

Damm did not agree at any time to win less and left until the last consequences. Now as a free agent, he will explore options at United States and Mexico where teams like Chivas expressed interest last December.

