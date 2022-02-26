Juarez vs Tigres: Goals, highlights and videos

tigers suffered too much, but thanks to the masterful performance of Andre Pierre Gignacdefeated 2-3 to braves from Juarez and they are already sub-leaders of the tournament.

It seemed that the Felines were winning it quietly at the border, but they finished the game with rosary beads in hand. However, they were only scared and they won their fifth victory in Clausura 2022, so like every semester they are one of the favorite teams to win the title.

In the first time, the tigers They were insatiable at the border and from the beginning of the meeting they went out to devour their victim. At 14 minutes, Xavier Aquino sent a center to the area that was well used by Florian Thauvin who shot to beat the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez.

Only a couple of minutes passed for the U to do the second of the night orchestrated by the French. at 16′ Thauvin now he was the one who sent a service to the area for his compatriot, Andre-Pierre Gignacwho threw himself a popcorn to increase the advantage.

Before going to rest and in another good collective move, Nicholas ‘Diente’ Lopez managed to get rid of Gonzalezwho went wrong to bail out, and served to Gignac that he was turned into a demon and of scissors he sent her to save.

In the second half, those from San Nicolás slowed down a little more, a situation that the locals took good advantage of, who managed to discount the 61st minute with a headed goal from Fernando Arce.

braves He did not stop fighting and in the last breath of the encounter, Alexander Arribas headed a ball coming from a corner charge and pierced the nets of Nahuel Guzmantarget with which they made those led by the ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who despite the efforts of the local team, ended up taking the three points.

