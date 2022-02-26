Juárez FC vs Tigres UANL LIVE today (1-3) | 02/25/2022

The game calmed down again after Juárez’s goal; Tigres tries to keep possession of the ball.

Good play by Bravos on offense and after a bad start by Nahuel, Arce sent her to save with an accurate header.

Gignac volleyed into the area after a corner kick, but the Frenchman sent the ball over the goal.

Filtered pass from Gignac to Vigón who is left alone in front of the goalkeeper, but González comes out well to cut.

After the VAR review, the referee left everything yellow for Vigón and Pol García de Juárez.

Red card for Vigón for a play where he kneed his teammate after a clash play between the two.

The second half of the match begins.

The first half ends with a three-goal advantage for the university students.

Great scissor shot by Gignac that sends the ball to save and there is already a beating in favor of the Tigres.

López entered the area and shot after a good pass from Gignac but the ball went wide.

After the two consecutive goals the game fell into a period of calm.

In a similar move, Gignac found the second goal of the night immediately, heading in a cross that came from the right to the far post.

Great cross from Aquino from the left wing that covered the defenders and Thauvin found the shot alone in front of the goal.

Tigres begins with a high possession over Juarez but still without clear goal arrivals.

The game begins at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

The away team has an 85.1% passing rate, making it one of the best teams in Clausura 2022. It will be difficult for the Bravos to take the ball from them.

The “Tuca” Ferreti team has faced the Tigres five times, four of them have been defeats and only one draw, so today they would be looking for their first victory against this team.

The Juárez vs Tigres match will be played at the Benito Juárez stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, with a capacity for 19,700 people.

It is a multipurpose stadium located in the El Chamizal area. It is mainly used for soccer matches, concerts and it is the stadium of FC Juárez and the UACJ Indians.

It is owned by the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez.