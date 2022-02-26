Juárez FC vs Tigres UANL LIVE today (1-3) | 02/25/2022

72′

The game calmed down again after Juárez’s goal; Tigres tries to keep possession of the ball.

62′ GOOOOOOOOOL OF JUAREZ

Good play by Bravos on offense and after a bad start by Nahuel, Arce sent her to save with an accurate header.

59′

Gignac volleyed into the area after a corner kick, but the Frenchman sent the ball over the goal.

56′

Filtered pass from Gignac to Vigón who is left alone in front of the goalkeeper, but González comes out well to cut.

52′

After the VAR review, the referee left everything yellow for Vigón and Pol García de Juárez.

fifty’

Red card for Vigón for a play where he kneed his teammate after a clash play between the two.

Four. Five’

The second half of the match begins.

45′ +2

The first half ends with a three-goal advantage for the university students.

43′ GOOOOOOOOOL BY TIGERS

Great scissor shot by Gignac that sends the ball to save and there is already a beating in favor of the Tigres.

35′

López entered the area and shot after a good pass from Gignac but the ball went wide.

25′

After the two consecutive goals the game fell into a period of calm.

17′ GOOOOOOOOOL BY TIGERS

In a similar move, Gignac found the second goal of the night immediately, heading in a cross that came from the right to the far post.

15′ GOOOOOOOOOL BY TIGERS

Great cross from Aquino from the left wing that covered the defenders and Thauvin found the shot alone in front of the goal.

8′

Tigres begins with a high possession over Juarez but still without clear goal arrivals.

0′

The game begins at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

Arbitration quatrain

pass by pass

The away team has an 85.1% passing rate, making it one of the best teams in Clausura 2022. It will be difficult for the Bravos to take the ball from them.

Confirmed lineup of Tigres

20:32 2 hours ago

the locals arrived

Confirmed Alienation of Juarez

Juarez can not with the University

The “Tuca” Ferreti team has faced the Tigres five times, four of them have been defeats and only one draw, so today they would be looking for their first victory against this team.

The classic Tigres uniform

20:14 3 hours ago

Tigres is already in Benito Juárez

LIVE broadcast begins

In a few moments we will bring you the match line-ups and the best transmission of Juárez vs Tigres from matchday 7. Don’t miss it!

do not take off from here

In a few moments we will bring you the line-ups, details and the best minute by minute of the Juárez vs Tigres matchday 7 of Clausura 2022.

How and where to watch Juarez vs Tigres

Latest Tigres lineup

Juarez’s last alienation

Watch out for this Tigres player

Watch out for this Juarez player

Tigers on a roll

Juarez in qualifying zone

The match will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic

The Juárez vs Tigres match will be played at the Benito Juárez stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, with a capacity for 19,700 people.
It is a multipurpose stadium located in the El Chamizal area. It is mainly used for soccer matches, concerts and it is the stadium of FC Juárez and the UACJ Indians.
It is owned by the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez.

High aspirations for both

A match that will surely be quite close between these teams awaits us, with a Tigres that wants to remain among the first four places in the general table and a Juárez that has started the season in the playoff zone.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

