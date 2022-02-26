Journal Like Kendall Jenner and More Smart Girl Recommendations | Lifestyle
How long have you not kept a diary? Surely you have had one and you have used it to review your day to day, or to let off steam, fill it with tears and fall asleep on it. If you haven’t adopted one for a long time, maybe Kendall Jenner will motivate you to return to that beautiful tradition.
In an interview with iD magazine, Kylie Jenner’s older sister talked about how important it is for her to have a place to calm her anxiety, where to vent her panic attacks and “a little depression.” The model says that she writes once or twice a week and that in it she expresses all her emotions, her ideas, and that she is also very useful when manifesting / decreeing.
“It’s important to have a space just for you, where you can let out your happiness, your anger, frustrations and stress, the things that scare you, the things that make you happy and even just ideas.
He literally has this notebook hidden away. The idea of the diary is so romantic that, in addition to writing in it in the traditional way, she keeps it under lock and key, padlock and all.
The 26-year-old Californian not only writes down her emotions to deal with her negative feelings, she also uses reading to stay centered: “I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I thought, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m going to take this book and try to forget.
Kendall created a mini book club with her best friend, while advancing chapters, they discuss the book in question.
Kendall knows that minds are “extremely powerful”, which is why she has concluded that writing, reading and exercising are great therapies and distraction strategies: “I think I feel great mentally when I feel great physically,” he says.
Are you ready to write in your new journal, read that book you have pending and do a little exercise? We do!
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
This week Milan Fashion Week kicked off. On Tuesday, February 22, the firm Capasa Milano was in charge of the opening parade of the event, presenting its Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, full of oversize looks, bright colors and many boots and ankle boots.
The great Italian festival of the industry has been full of presentations and parades, both face-to-face and virtual; It will have a total of 169 acts. So far proposals from Diesel, Fendi, Del Core, Alberta Ferretti, Roberto Cavalli, Max Mara, Prada, Moschino, Etro, Gucci and Versace have been submitted. Among the celebrities who have left a trace of their passage through the streets of Milan are the Mexican Danna Paola, the Kardashian sisters (Kim and Kendall), the model Gigi Hadid, as well as Julia Fox.
Fashion lovers are waiting for the fashion shows of Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Trussardi, Giorgio Armani, among others that can be seen from the official MFW website. The 2022 edition of Milan Fashion Week ends next Monday, February 28.
A case just like your Puffer Jacket
Price: $65.00
What started out as the meme of a Photoshopped quilted jacket in a case ended up as this: a case for any phone, but with the texture of one of the season’s hottest clothes. Like the jacket, it is soft, padded but not bulky and protective.
The editor opines: As soon as I saw it in Gigi Hadid’s hand I knew I had to have it. Because this is how it is, you see it in the hand of a famous person, you like how it looks and there is no human power that can get the image of your phone being sheltered, hugged, protected by this little guy out of your head. It fits perfectly in my pocket and goes very well with my sand colored bean bag. Now that I have it in my hands, I find out that it is also the favorite of Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber. Everything stays in the family.
Ross Davila
Video creator on Tik Tok and Instagram. She has a project called “What was not seen in …”, in which she makes parodies of movies and soap operas. Ross owns the scenes, including dialogue and humor.
I discovered her on Instagram last year when she did a parody of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’; what he does is give a touch of reality to fiction. She’s very good at taking over scenes we’ve all seen on screen and showing how they would look if she were part of the story.
Whether in ’50 shades of Grey’, ‘Eclipse’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Teresa’ or ‘Elite’, this Acapulqueña (Acapulco, Mexico) will know how to make you laugh tirelessly.
Metallic floral design choker
Price: $178.00
It is made of zirconia and acrylic pearls, it has a lobster clasp.
The editor opines: Nothing screams spring like flowers. Wear them as an accessory with the new Kate Spade collection. It has several pieces with brightly colored flowers, but definitely the most elegant and combinable is this choker with zirconias and fake pearls.
Final episode of the second season of ‘Euphoria’
HBO Monthly: $14.99
American television series that tells various stories full of adolescent drama, is based on the Israeli series of the same name, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, in 2012. It airs on HBO.
We’ll see how the story ends that Lexi Howard will tell on stage. What will become of Cassie? Will any of the protagonists die in the season finale? Fortunately, a third season has already been confirmed, so there will still be ‘Euphoria’ for a while.
LEGO® Real Madrid Stadium Building Kit
Price $350.00
Collectible model that allows you to create a scale version of one of the most famous football stadiums of all time, the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid fans will be able to build the box office, the stands, the tunnel, the benches and the pitch. Includes markers, goals and banners, plus towers, a ramp and exterior stairs. The model separates into two halves and the roof is removable, allowing you to see inside.
The editor opines: Surely there are several soccer fans around here. If this is the case, this game for adults will be a fascination that not only serves to pay tribute to your favorite athletes but also recognizes the value of a stadium as iconic as Real Madrid’s. The model measures over 5” (14cm) high, 17” (44cm) wide and 15” (38cm) deep. In addition to entertaining yourself putting it together, you will be able to discover the history of the stadium and other interesting facts.