Journal Like Kendall Jenner and More Smart Girl Recommendations | Lifestyle

I am very obnoxious when it comes to following content creators who think they are hilarious. There are personalities and topics that don’t interest me, even though everyone is fascinated with them. However, when someone catches me, they don’t let go of me anymore. That happened with Ross.

I discovered her on Instagram last year when she did a parody of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’; what he does is give a touch of reality to fiction. She’s very good at taking over scenes we’ve all seen on screen and showing how they would look if she were part of the story.

Whether in ’50 shades of Grey’, ‘Eclipse’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Teresa’ or ‘Elite’, this Acapulqueña (Acapulco, Mexico) will know how to make you laugh tirelessly.