John Cena would be delighted to do a crossover with The Rock



John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will always have something in common, since both come from the world of professional wrestling and have become leading actors in Hollywood. “The Rock” has been in the world of cinema for longer, where it has been enormously successful, managing to maintain a great status and becoming one of the highest paid actors in the industry.



For his part, Cena is gradually making a name for himself.. The actor is having more and more relevance, appearing in sagas like “Transformers” or “The Fast and the Furious”. We have recently seen him join the DC Cinematic Universe, where he plays “Peacemaker”, an atypical “hero” who seeks peace by any means, no matter how violent.

After his presentation in the second film adaptation of “Suicide Squad”, by James Gunn, the character received a series for HBO MAX, whose first season has just concluded, reaping enormous success, which has led it to be renewed for a second season.

For its part, “The Rock” has also become part of the DC family, since the actor will play “Black Adam” in an upcoming film from this universe, whose premiere is scheduled for the end of the year. In this sense, during a recent interview with People magazine, John Cena commented on the possibility that both characters can share a screen in the future:

“I will say the same whenever there are chances of this kind… It would be an honor and a privilege to perform with him. I think there is still a passionate audience that wants to see it. But I’m sorry man that’s not up to me, so I don’t know. That’s out of my reach. It’s beyond what I can control.”

Cena and The Rock had an important history in WWE, headlining two consecutive WrestleMania events in 2012 and 2013, with a win for each. Meanwhile, and after seeing the surprising cameo that took place in the last chapter of the first season of “Peacemaker”, it would not be unreasonable to think of a possible meeting of both stars as a crossover that would delight fans.

