Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Meet Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LVI

Like every year, the Super Bowl has brought together countless celebrities who, excited to watch the game and enjoy the halftime show, gather at the stadium year after year. As happened during the 56th edition of this sports festival, in which celebrities from film, television and even royalty gathered at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to witness the victory of the Rams of Los Angeles and the incredible show they offered Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige during halftime of the match. Among the celebrities who attended this year, the presence of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have become inseparable since they decided to resume their relationship a few months ago. Furthermore, very close to where they were, it was also Alex Rodriguezex-fiancé of the ‘Diva of the Bronx’, who also came to the state to support his favorite team.















In accordance with Peoplethe lovers witnessed the match and the halftime show from the Meta suite of the SoFi Stadium, where they also had the opportunity to share this experience alongside other celebrities such as Cardi B, Offset, Olivia Rodrigo, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson. ‘Bennifer’, which is how the couple’s fans usually call them affectionately, were captured by television cameras on more than one occasion, and they could even be seen dancing to the rhythm of the songs of the artists in charge of the show.





From another seat, ARod, who is a great American football enthusiast, was also very happy and excited, enjoying the beauty of this important event, being extremely pleased with the performance of Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem , Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. “What a great show!”, expressed the former Yankees player on his Instagram profile, where he also shared a selfie from the stadium, where he could be seen posing very smiling and having as a background the impressive stage in which the show took place.





Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez was in charge of surprising the world during the Super Bowl halftime show, a show that she offered with the help of Shakira. On that occasion, JLo had the support of ARod, who was in charge of accompanying her then fiancée throughout the process of preparing the show, and even in the subsequent celebrations. And although everything indicated that the couple would arrive at the altar a few months later, the pandemic, as well as the workload of both, gradually diminished their relationship, which finally led them to cancel their engagement and end their courtship in March 2021.





What other celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI?





As is well known, this type of event usually attracts the attention of countless celebrities and this 2022 was no exception. Among the artists who gathered at the SoFi Stadium we could see Heidi Klum, The Weeknd, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Eiza González, Luis Fonsi and Jaime Camil. In addition, the presence of some members of British royalty, such as the prince harry and the Princess Eugenie of York, who enjoyed the game from a private box, trying to go unnoticed. On the other hand, the attendance of kanye-westwho has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent weeks due to the accusations he has launched against his ex-wife kim kardashian, whom he has pointed out not to let him see and live with his children. It should be noted that the rapper was accompanied by his eldest daughter, north west.





