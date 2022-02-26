Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a romantic evening in New York

This week’s love story Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grabbed the media attention after The singer will speak for the first time about her relationship with the actor and the fears he faced when he decided to take it up again after 17 years.

With the promotion of her new film “Marry Me”, the also called “Diva del Bronx” began a few days ago an extensive promotion in the most important television programs in the United States, in addition to being the image of several international magazines.

Despite the long hours at work, JLo has tried to take time to be with her lover. This was demonstrated this Thursday night when they were caught leaving NBC Studios together and then heading to a romantic dinner at The Polo Bar, New York.

for this evening, Jennifer Lopez wore a spectacular black dress with transparencies on the chest and a large opening on the legs. As well as a honey-colored coat and a pair of very high sneakers.

Photo: Instagram @justjared

For his part, the Oscar-winning actor wore a sleek gray coat over a beige cardigan and white T-shirt, paired with matching black jeans and black boots.

In the photographs filtered by the Daily Mail, the couple can be seen holding hands, laughing and giving each other knowing glances.

Photo: Instagram @justjared

Ben Affleck visits JLo on the forums

This Friday, JustJared announced that Ben Affleck appeared to accompany his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez home after his long day at ABC studios.

And it is that the singer recorded several programs of the television network this Friday. In fact, she shared some photos of the outfits she used in each of them through social networks.