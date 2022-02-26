Jennifer López: 5 luxurious engagement rings that the singer received

Jennifer Lopez She has been related to the most influential and famous characters in the world of entertainment, and her relationship history proves it. All the men with whom she was formally left her an engagement ring, one of those that takes the breath away of any mortal. The luxury and glamor of all the copies can be reviewed to have a notion of the economic power of the singer.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagram @jlo

In his history of ex-partners we can find famous actors, models, producers, athletes and all kinds of entertainment characters, who due to their enormous economic power were able to offer Jennifer Lopez extravagant gemstones. Among the most prominent are Ben Affleck as the most popular man who knew how to conquer the singer. Added to the list is singer Marc Anthony and even baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Source: instagram @benafflecoficiall

Reviewing the precious stones that each suitor offered to Jennifer Lopez We can mention the ring of Cris Judd, choreographer and singer, who placed an emerald cut ring valued at 100,000 dollars on the singer’s finger and which she still treasures.

Jennifer Lopez Source: instagram @jlo

For his part, the athlete Alex Rodríguez bought Jennifer Loepz a 15-carat ring costing $2 million. Before marrying her, Marc Anthony offered an 8.5-carat Harry Winston brand diamond for $4 million.

But the outstanding note is taken by the current couple of Jennifer Lopez and with whom he forms one of the most influential couples in the world, actor Ben Affleck, who on his first engagement also gave him a diamond from the Harry Winston brand worth 2.5 million dollars. All these rings and jewels only confirm how desired she can be as a singer and to the point that a man in love can come to conquer her heart.