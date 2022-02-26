Jennifer Aniston posts a surprising message about her ex Justin Theroux on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has shown on more than one occasion that, despite the divorce, both she and Justin Theroux keep a very good relationship. In addition, she herself has emphasized the good communication between the two and this is clear with each public interaction they have.

And so it has happened again with the latest posts from the ‘Friends’ star on Instagram, showing not only that the love they have for each other remains but that they have a big heart.

Some time ago Justin created an Instagram account whose goal is help animals that do not have a home. This initiative was announced through their social networks with certain publications and, to reach more people, some people have shared the account and Jennifer Aniston has echoed of this activity carried out by the actor from ‘The Leftovers’.

Jen has uploaded a photo in which share a post of Justin’s account, writing, “I love what these two are doing to help people who help puppies who help people. They helped save 60 dogs at Austin Pets Alive!” He also posted another one with the adorable little face of Justin’s dog, Kuma.





Jennifer Aniston supporting her ex-husband Justin Theroux on Instagram | Instagram @justintheroux

Before her messages, Theroux has reposted the Stories and also wrote: “Thank you Jen!” with a heart





Jennifer Aniston supports her ex-husband Justin Theroux on Instagram | Instagram @justintheroux

Why didn’t Jennifer Aniston attend the Emmy Awards?

The absence of the actress at the gala 73 of the Emmy Awards It has been quite talked about. Despite the nominations for the “Friends” meeting, Aniston made the decision not to attend, something that caused much speculation on social networks.

The actress made clear on the Jimmy Kimmel show the reasons why he decided not to attend the gala: “No, I’m not going. I think Ben Winston, our producer and directorwhich is incredible, which made everything possible, go to“.

In addition, Jennifer clarifies that she still still taking a lot of precautions due to the pandemic and tries to follow all the safety measures he can: “This is a big step for me, just being here. I’m taking baby steps.”

Surely you are interested in:

Jennifer Aniston confesses how hard “time travel” has really been with the ‘Friends’ reunion: “A lot has happened”