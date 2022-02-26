Jennifer Aniston and the spectacular pants that she shares with Sara Carbonero

A few months ago Sara Carbonero left us speechless with some spectacular gold sequin pants from the Alberta Ferretti brand. But it turns out she wasn’t the only one has been seduced by the brightnessas actress Jennifer Aniston has added exactly the same to her wardrobe (and has almost matched them the same).

With pants like these, the truth is that you need little else to put together a look that attracts attention. For this reason, the actress has opted for a simple gray sweater, with a handle furry. The garment is made of gold lrex tulle and flared style, finished off with fringes, sequins and rhinestones. We could say that it is quite a jewel, that in addition fits the body like a glove and enhances the figure.

Sara Carbonero also took them

And of course, being so spectacular, these pants have captivated more than one celebrities. The journalist Sara Carbonero already wore them three months ago, and of course we couldn’t avoid including them on our radar. In his case, I opted for a black mohair sweater with a crew neck, so that the sequins had all the protagonism.

Sara Carbonero’s look with Alberta Ferretti pantsgtres

To finish off the style, she opted for an undone side braid, to detract from the formality, and a wide-brimmed hat, which was the perfect accessory to create a classy look. Without a doubt, it is a piece with which nothing else is needed to succeed wherever you go.

It may interest you