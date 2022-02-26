Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer: What I Thought About the Romance Rumor

the successful TV series friends has dominated our collective unconscious ever since news of the reunion broke, and now there’s a new fan conspiracy theory of the Serie: the alleged rumor that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they are dating in real life. Yes, the representative of Schwimmer categorically denied that the two are together, but we can dream, right?

What year is? No, literally, what year is it? Is it possible that we humans are in this death spiral condemned to repeat the past for the rest of our lives? I believe there is a quote from Fitzgerald on this. Wait, I’ll Google it. Ah, here it is: ‘So we go on, fighting like ships against the tide, endlessly drawn back to the past.’ Okay, just to play devil’s advocate, if the actress, Jennifer Anistonand David Schwimmer married, would the entire cast of friends? It’s really impossible for me to think about David Schwimmer without remembering his place as a guest in the episodes of the series directed by Matt LeBlancin which he basically plays himself, but significantly more cowardly. I wonder what he’s doing Justin Therouxsince we are talking about the old couples of Jennifer. Oh, I didn’t realize this because I’m a terrible culture reporter and I didn’t see the reunion of friendsbut apparently Jennifer Aniston and Davis Schwimmer admitted that they secretly fell in love with each other during the filming of the Serie. Let me make a reference to friendsand only one: He is your lobster! Seriously speaking, do we think Jennifer and David did they ever have anything to do with each other on set? I mean, they won’t admit it, but it seems possible. By the way, what other shenanigans did the cast of friends? doLisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc? doCourtney Cox and matthew perry? If Monica and Chandler ever kissed in real life, I’d be overjoyed. I honestly thought that David Schwimmer he was married, but according to Wikipedia he has been divorced since 2017. A single man! I feel a little bad about intruding on the girl’s romantic life. actressgiven the tabloids’ obsession with monitoring their post-marriage relationships Brad Pittbut what can I say… that’s my job. I just found out from IMDb (thanks websites!) that David Schwimmer He participated in a romantic comedy with Gwyneth Paltrow in 1996, which in fact did not receive very good reviews. From now on, my mission will be to dig up and see bliss romantic comedy. In that sense, I should go back to see my favorite movie of Jennifer Aniston of all times, ‘The Object of My Affection’. Okay, sorry, let’s go back to Schwimmiston (To be honest, it was the best celebrity couples acronym I could think of.) I can’t believe they visited a vineyard together! Sure, one could argue that friends visit vineyards together all the time, and it’s not necessarily romantic, but come on, it’s a vineyard. I wonder if the rest of the cast of friends they will feel slighted for not having been invited to a wine tasting. I was just wondering: yes Jennifer and David Schwimmer married, would she also walk down the aisle to the aisle with the theme of friends? Would the reception be in Central Perk? Would the babies who played Ross and Rachel’s daughter, Emma, ​​attend? Wow, I totally forgot that the Emmas are all older and they’re in the Jordan Peele movie ‘Us.’ I wonder if Jennifer and David they are fans of red or white wine. Or pink? At the end of the day, all I really want is for her to be happy. David too, I guess, but mostly Jen.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com