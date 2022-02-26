Is Doja Cat ft BTS possible? The singer thrills ARMY with her response

After seeing Megan Thee Stallion rap alongside bts in the remix of “Butter”, some ARMYs want to hear another collaboration of the South Korean band with a rapper, in particular with Doja Cat. Like the Bangtan, the American is one of the most influential figures in the industry – specifically hip hop and R&B today – so many want a song between the two artists.

In the last year, the rapper, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has surprised her followers with ‘feats’ alongside Tyga on “Freaky Deaky”, as well as other successful duets with SZA, Ozuna, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. However, it would not be bad if she included in her repertoire a collaboration with the interpreters of “DNA”.

Doja Cat responds if she will collaborate with BTS

For a long time, some ARMYs have hoped that Doja Cat join bts in a song, like Megan Thee Stallion did, and also, through posts, many fans have asked for a collaboration between the rapper and J-Hope. In fact, this last request has become very popular in fandom groups where edited videos have been shared where the voices of both artists are united.

The best known among the fans of the South Korean band is one where they combine the song “Ge Into It (Yuh)” by the singer with the song “HANGSANG” by J-Hope, which is part of the idol’s solo album entitled ‘ Hope World’. The edit shows the great chemistry that both artists would have.

Well, finally, the fans took advantage of a live broadcast of the American interpreter to ask her when the collaboration between Hoseok or bts. on LIVE, Doja Cat He appears in a pool while reading the questions of his followers and it was there that he answered the question.

When asked when he will do a collaboration with bts, Doja Cat He replied “I don’t know”. Although his response revealed his ignorance, some ARMYs have not lost hope that at some point this merger will become a reality, because the truth is that his statement left the possibility open.

What is certain is that at some point in 2022 or next year a collaboration of bts and Snoop Dogg. The interpreter of “CEO” said that he had recently received calls from important artists in the world, and there he mentioned the name of the Bangtan.