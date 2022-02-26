Investors stampede out of Russia and shake European stocks

The war in Ukraine will have significant consequences on the economy of the affected countries, Europe and the whole world, which the markets began to anticipate yesterday. Especially, the stock markets, with Moscow in the lead, which sank 33% at the close, although it fell 50% in the morning and had to interrupt trading due to the barrage of sales by investors. The flight of money due to the uncertainty in the face of the future of events was fattened in the stock markets of Poland (-11%) and Turkey (-8%), a disaster that was spared in Ukraine, closed since Tuesday.

In Europe, the losses were considerable, although not terrible, considering that the war takes place at their doorstep, very close. The Ibex started the day falling 4.5%, but was able to limit damage and finish on the verge of 8,200 points, 2.9% down. As in other markets, the banks were the most affected by the prospect of the slowdown that is about to come and the consequent delay in raising interest rates by the ECB.

Prices of the main stock markets after the Russian invasion

Isabel Schnabel, of the bank’s executive committee, said that “how the attack on Ukraine will change the outlook for the eurozone is highly uncertain at this point, but we are monitoring the situation closely and will carefully assess the consequences of our policies.” ”. The market discounts that it will need a little more time to tighten financing conditions.







Santander and Banc Sabadell fell 7.7% and 7%, respectively, somewhat more than BBVA and CaixaBank, which fell by around 6%. In Europe, Deutsche Bank fell 12%, ING lost 9% and all the Italian and French banks followed… The Milan, Frankfurt and Paris stock markets fell by around 4% in each case.

At the moment, everyone tries to take cover. The CNN index that oscillates between 100 points of maximum greed and 0 of absolute panic fell to 20 points yesterday. Another widely watched index in turbulent times, the VIX, spiked volatility to a year-and-a-half high.

With energy prices skyrocketing, comes less growth. According to Oxford Economics, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the eurozone will discount three tenths of growth over the forecast this year and about six tenths in 2023. The impact will be less on the other side of the Atlantic, where the war will only subtract two and three tenths in both exercises. Wall Street, which started falling sharply, turned higher to close with a gain of +0.28% near the close after the intervention of President Joe Biden, who said that he will use crude oil reserves to stop the rise in prices and announced more sanctions on Russia.

As always when there are turbulence, the movement of investors’ money showed the search for security against the scenario of greater risk. Yesterday, the dollar, US Treasury debt, the Swiss franc, the yen and gold rose. The precious metal was exchanged at almost 2,000 dollars per ounce, the highest since September 2020. For its part, the euro fell to 1.11 dollars due to the most direct contagion of its economies, while the yield of US Treasury bonds at ten years it went to 1.9%, reflecting the opposite effect: the flow of capital towards the United States.



The other side of the coin was taken by the ruble, which yesterday marked historical lows against the dollar. No one came out to defend the Russian currency, nor the Turkish lira, nor other currencies of emerging countries, nor, of course, bitcoin, which yesterday fell sharply to around $34,000. Predictably, all these assets will suffer more in the coming days. As for Russia, the strangulation of its financial system will increase from now on. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, announced last night that Russian banks will be excluded from the operation with the City of London.





