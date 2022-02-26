Internet hallucinates with the change of Mason Disick, son of Kourtney

Mason Disick He has grown a lot since the last ‘input’ we had of him on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. And when we tell you how old he is, you’re going to feel older: 12 years old. Yes, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is a textbook teenager and very mature, too, as he showed after writing to his aunt Kim Kardashian worried about North.

And what brings us here is precisely the hallucination of the Internet when the latest photos of him were published, along with his mother Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker, walking around Los Angeles after going out to dinner. In the images, you will see the three of them with some super-relaxed tracksuit ‘looks’ and enjoying the night, and you will be shocked by how much Mason has grown, who is already taller than his mother (the same feeling we had when we saw the grown-up sons of Britney Spears, wow).

Last December 16 was his birthday (he shares his birthday with his brother Reign, although they are five years apart) and we saw the last photos that Kourt shared of bothbut we did not imagine that time was passing so quickly.

In the post, the proud mother wrote: “Happy birthday to my birthday twins who are five years apart. I couldn’t have dreamed of something like this for my children, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two children and all they bring to the table.” to my life”.

