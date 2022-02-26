In Topo and El Carrizo there may be competition between aspiring trustees

Dull. The bad signs continued for Roxana Rubio Valdez. After the way she triumphed, as far as is known she did not even protest as the new president of the National Action Party in Sinaloa, but she only took office the day before yesterday. For political symbolism, the scene carries weight, although possession is more than enough to take control of that political institute, which is what they really want to seize the relative majority candidacies, but above all the plural ones. Upon taking office, Rubio Valdez improved her message of unity and that the party needs everyone, which some of her already see as very difficult due to the attitude she assumed after the internal votes. Perhaps because of the conditions that exist in the PAN, a “heavyweight” from the National Executive Committee did not come to take her protest. They say that the one who left, Juan Carlos Estrada, miraculously showed up to hand him over.

Demarcation. The social leader César del Pardo lost a bastion of “struggle”. The squatters of La Guamuchilera, who have a piece of land in their possession towards the ejido 20 de Noviembre, distanced themselves from it because they argued that it does not contribute anything, that the only thing it does is promote divisionism. The demarcation is complete. This was by vote at the squatters’ meeting. One of these commissions will even request an audience with Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros to notify him of the agreement.

Effervescence. Some observe that of the seven syndicates, competition can take place in two even if the PRI fails to get candidates. One is that of Topolobampo due to the clash that is already taking place between the forces that support Herminio Balderrama and Ulises Pinzón, and the other is that of El Carrizo, where the struggle is between Sandra Leyva, who brings the support of the official machinery and the CENE sector, and Georgina Lozano who calls herself the “people’s candidate.” Isidro Alcaraz, supported by the UAS teacher, Jael Vázquez, is one of the “burnt cartridges”. He has already played it and has not done it. In the other unions, some do not see that there are “roosters played” to fight for the square to those who bring “the blessing.” For example, María de Jesús Castro, at the Central; Santiago García, in the Villa de Ahome; Ramón Urías, in Higuera de Zaragoza, they don’t have someone they care about in front of them unless the PRI comes out with some.

speed up. The atmosphere heated up in El Fuerte for the appointment of trustees. For now, some are already mentioned. For example, in Mochicahui there are Emeterio “Tellito” Castro and José Alberto Ruiz, el Bucho, but the morenista councilor Sandra Ham encourages her cousin, Lío Ham Torres. In Tetaroba, Miguel Espinoza, el Pollo, and Chinobampo, Fabián Ruelas. One and the other are proposed by the councilor José María “Chema” Flores. In San Blas, the morenistas have two letters: the ex-priista and expasista Juliana Álvarez Vega and Guillermo Rentería Vega, the Popoy. Already some find it strange that Mayor Gildardo Leyva and the councilors do not issue the call. What are you waiting for?

The line. What they did do is hold a Cabildo session to approve the counter-reform made by local deputies to reverse the reduction from 40 to 30 legislators in Sinaloa. In other words, the same practice of the past of going to the charge. The policy of the line, of raising hands, was not banished at the time of the Fourth Transformation. The argument used by the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, is the same used by the deputies who see that if it is reduced to 30, many Sinaloans will be left without representation. They don’t even forgive mockery.