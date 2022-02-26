In front of the mirror, Emma Roberts conquered everyone with her beauty

Emma Roberts has just celebrated her 31st birthday and was single again after her breakup after almost three years with Garrett Hedlund. With a one-year-old baby, their first child, the American actress of ‘American Horror Story’ ended this relationship

According to various entertainment magazines emma and Garrett went through complicated problems that led them to not fully understand each other. After months of instability, and the recent arrival of their son in the midst of a pandemic, the picture became complicated, finally ending the relationship on January 23.

