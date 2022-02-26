how to start and what are the best potions
In Minecraft, the alchemy It’s one of those mechanics that is usually left aside until the game is advanced enough and you need a little magic to get into it. Netherthe end or immerse yourself in Monuments what is in the ocean; but so that you don’t get too dizzy when approaching the stove, we are going to show you how can you start and a little reference list so you know what potions are best for you.
what of brew and cook potions It is not so complicated once you understand the basic concepts and you are clear about what each ingredient can offer you, you will see. Thanks to them you will get bonuses and protective effects, but you can also create throwing potions with which to defend yourself and make life impossible for the game’s monsters and other players. Wow, less introductory texts and more stovesconch.
What do you need to do alchemy in Minecraft
The first thing you have to do is create the potion holderobviously, although down here you will see that you need more elements to join the alchemy club and become a real Nicolas (or Nicolasa) Flamel of the life.
- potion holder: is tool is the main which will allow you to add and combine the ingredients in the jars for alchemy.
- Cauldron: It is very useful to have one or two cauldrons in your alchemy workshop to always have water nearby. Water is the basic element to create them. Since each batch of potions can fill three flasks, and the cauldrons fill with just that amount in wateryou already have it.
- blaze powder: is he fuel which is used to make potions.
- Glass jar: They will allow you to collect the water (although you can use a bucket too) and also host the concoctions.
- bottle with water: you must place them in the bottom three holes of the support to accommodate liquids and concoctions.
How to use minecraft potion holder
You will discover that it is very simple! The thing is to keep reading and do what we tell you:
- Fill one, two or three jars with water
- Put them in the bottom three slots of the support
- place a base ingredient on top
- Place the powder and blaze wand in the left slot and in the central hole, respectively
- experiment or keep looking below to see the recipes for each potion, apart from the best ones according to their effect
These are the Minecraft base potions to do alchemy
basic ingredients
These ingredients are the first ones you will use to create the essential potions. To put them to use, place them in the bottom slots, instead of the water flasks, and will modify the effect of the final potion.
|
Ingredient
|
potion type
|
Effect on potion
|
nether wart
|
Strange
|
Neither
|
redstone dust
|
Vulgar
|
Increase the duration
|
glowstone dust
|
dense
|
increase potency
|
fermented spider eye
|
of weakness
|
Corrupts the potion by reversing its effects.
|
Gunpowder
|
Throwable Water Bottle
|
explodes on impact
|
dragon breath
|
Bottle with persistent water
|
Bursts on impact, leaving behind a harmful gas
secondary ingredients
These elements define the type of effect that the potions will have on the creatures and your own character.
|
Ingredient
|
Effect
|
Sugar
|
Speed
|
rabbit foot
|
Speed
|
glittery watermelon
|
Healing
|
Blowfish
|
Apnea
|
magma cream
|
fire retardant body
|
golden carrot
|
Night vision
|
blaze powder
|
Force
|
ghast’s tear
|
Regeneration
|
Turtle shell
|
Apnea
|
ghost membrane
|
Slow fall
|
fermented spider eye
|
Poison
elemental ingredients
The Bedrock and Education versions of Minecraft feature four additional items that can trigger another round of effects.
|
Element
|
Effect
|
Bismuth
|
Sickness
|
Cobalt
|
Soft spot
|
Silver
|
Poison
|
Calcium
|
Blindness
Best Minecraft Potions
Now, yes. Since you know how to do alchemywe can now talk about the best potions you can drink or throw in the game Mojang. They are the best passport for a visit without scares (a lie, only with less) for the Netheror as we told you above, the only way to prolong your stay in the submerged monuments.
|
Potion
|
effect
|
ingredients
|
apnea
|
Holds up to 8 minutes underwater
|
Puffer fish or turtle shell
|
FIRE RETARDANT BODY
|
Immunity to fire and lava
|
Nether Wart and Magma Cream
|
HEALING
|
Restores up to 8 hearts
|
Nether wart and glittery watermelon
|
Force
|
Increases melee damage for up to 8 minutes
|
Nether Wart and Blaze Dust
|
Speed
|
Increases speed by 20% and your field of vision
|
Nether wart and sugar
|
Night vision
|
Allows you to see in the dark
|
Wart and golden carrot