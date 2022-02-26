how to start and what are the best potions

In Minecraft, the alchemy It’s one of those mechanics that is usually left aside until the game is advanced enough and you need a little magic to get into it. Netherthe end or immerse yourself in Monuments what is in the ocean; but so that you don’t get too dizzy when approaching the stove, we are going to show you how can you start and a little reference list so you know what potions are best for you.

what of brew and cook potions It is not so complicated once you understand the basic concepts and you are clear about what each ingredient can offer you, you will see. Thanks to them you will get bonuses and protective effects, but you can also create throwing potions with which to defend yourself and make life impossible for the game’s monsters and other players. Wow, less introductory texts and more stovesconch.

What do you need to do alchemy in Minecraft





The first thing you have to do is create the potion holderobviously, although down here you will see that you need more elements to join the alchemy club and become a real Nicolas (or Nicolasa) Flamel of the life.

potion holder : is tool is the main which will allow you to add and combine the ingredients in the jars for alchemy.

: is which will allow you to add and combine the ingredients in the jars for alchemy. Cauldron : It is very useful to have one or two cauldrons in your alchemy workshop to always have water nearby. Water is the basic element to create them. Since each batch of potions can fill three flasks, and the cauldrons fill with just that amount in water you already have it.

: It is very useful to have one or two cauldrons in your alchemy workshop to always have water nearby. to create them. Since each batch of potions can fill three flasks, and the cauldrons fill with you already have it. blaze powder : is he fuel which is used to make potions.

: is he which is used to make potions. Glass jar : They will allow you to collect the water (although you can use a bucket too) and also host the concoctions .

: They will allow you to collect the water (although you can use a bucket too) and also . bottle with water: you must place them in the bottom three holes of the support to accommodate liquids and concoctions.





How to use minecraft potion holder

You will discover that it is very simple! The thing is to keep reading and do what we tell you:

Fill one, two or three jars with water

Put them in the bottom three slots of the support

of the support place a base ingredient on top

on top Place the powder and blaze wand in the left slot and in the central hole, respectively

in the left slot and in the central hole, respectively experiment or keep looking below to see the recipes for each potion, apart from the best ones according to their effect

These are the Minecraft base potions to do alchemy

basic ingredients

These ingredients are the first ones you will use to create the essential potions. To put them to use, place them in the bottom slots, instead of the water flasks, and will modify the effect of the final potion.

Ingredient potion type Effect on potion nether wart Strange Neither redstone dust Vulgar Increase the duration glowstone dust dense increase potency fermented spider eye of weakness Corrupts the potion by reversing its effects. Gunpowder Throwable Water Bottle explodes on impact dragon breath Bottle with persistent water Bursts on impact, leaving behind a harmful gas

secondary ingredients

These elements define the type of effect that the potions will have on the creatures and your own character.

Ingredient Effect Sugar Speed rabbit foot Speed glittery watermelon Healing Blowfish Apnea magma cream fire retardant body golden carrot Night vision blaze powder Force ghast’s tear Regeneration Turtle shell Apnea ghost membrane Slow fall fermented spider eye Poison

elemental ingredients

The Bedrock and Education versions of Minecraft feature four additional items that can trigger another round of effects.

Element Effect Bismuth Sickness Cobalt Soft spot Silver Poison Calcium Blindness





Best Minecraft Potions

Now, yes. Since you know how to do alchemywe can now talk about the best potions you can drink or throw in the game Mojang. They are the best passport for a visit without scares (a lie, only with less) for the Netheror as we told you above, the only way to prolong your stay in the submerged monuments.