Horner: “Sticking the number one on the car has motivated us all”

Verstappen has officially worn the number one shirt in the Barcelona tests. From Red Bull they assure that seeing that number on the Dutchman’s car is an extra motivation for this year and they hope to be able to use it in the future as well.



Christian Horner, Red Bull team manager, has assured that power wearing the number is an encouraging fact for the teamespecially after everything that happened in the 2021 season.



“Sticking the number one on the car after all the pain we went through last year, after the struggle we had in 2021… And now fighting to keep it on the car… It has motivated the whole team“, Horner has expressed on the official website of Formula 1.

“You can see a spring in everyone’s pace and it also gives people confidence, which is something very important in any sport: not to have arrogance, but confidence, and I think that runs through the organization,” he added. respect.

Horner hopes this isn’t the only season Red Bull wears the number one shirt and has all hopes pinned on the RB18. At the moment, the British assures that they have started the preseason on the right foot.

“So far the feedback from the RB18 has been good, it’s behaving as we expected and as our tools predicted. So it’s been an encouraging start,” Horner concluded.

