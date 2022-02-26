Horizon Forbidden West Guide: Cheats, Tips and Secrets

Start of the guide

We welcome you our guide of Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the acclaimed Guerrilla game. Throughout dozens of hours, we will help you explore the Forbidden West and find a way to avoid what seems like a new cataclysm that will end humanity once and for all; all this without stopping recover old objects, improve our weapons and more, much more.

History

The story of Horizon Forbidden West reintroduce yourself to Aloy, heroine of the Nora tribe. Several months have passed since the events of the first game and now it’s your turn to accompany the explorer to the legendary Forbidden West, to find out what’s going on with nature, which seems hell-bent on completely eradicating what little remains of the human race…

side quests

As always in games of this type, we will have several dozen side quests that we can complete. Through them we will live stories and optional adventures, while we get juicy rewards for our heroine. Here we will tell you how and when to complete them allso you don’t leave anything pending.

Points of interest and collectibles

Horizon Forbidden West will put us to explore large areas, where we will find Numerous Points of Interest and collectibles. Instead of just collecting lost objects anywhere, we will have to find certain locations, solve the puzzle they pose and thus we will obtain special objects, although in other cases it will be simply collecting objects. Since in some cases they are combined, here we will leave both things for greater ease. There are legendary gear rewards by completing many of the sets, so you’ll want to find them.

Best skills

As in its first installment, this sequel to Horizon has certain role play hints with a system levels and skills arranged in a tree. Depending on the branch we decide to improve, the playing style can change significantly, but of course, at the beginning you have to decide where you want to spend your points. For all this here you can find a guide with the best skills and the ones that are most useful for adventure.

All the machines and how to defeat them

Of course, Aloy will deal with lots of new monster-machines while exploring this forgotten region. There will be old and new enemies, and here we will tell you the best ways to finish each of them:

Weapons

Aloy will face tons of enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. You already know how his spear and his bow work, but we’ll have many weapons and upgrades with which to make our journey easier. Here we will tell you where to find all the weapons and what is it for each.

Spears: for melee.

for melee. hunting bows: Balanced bows for any situation.

Balanced bows for any situation. warrior bows: fast and light bows great for short distances.

fast and light bows great for short distances. Precise bows: high precision bows, slower, but perfect for long distances.

high precision bows, slower, but perfect for long distances. Explosive Slingshots: ranged weapons that deal high damage and elemental stacking.

ranged weapons that deal high damage and elemental stacking. Stunners: Useful weapons that can lay tripwires.

Useful weapons that can lay tripwires. String Launcher: useful support weapons that are strapped to the machines.

useful support weapons that are strapped to the machines. Pike Thrower: powerful medium and long range weapons for large machines.

powerful medium and long range weapons for large machines. Bolt Thrower: powerful weapons and a high rate of fire.

powerful weapons and a high rate of fire. Shattering Gauntlets: Unique weapons that deal more damage with each throw and catch.

armor

As important as weapons are too armor or clothingthe clothes of which Aloy you can protect yourself from any threat. There are a lot of armors available in this installment and we can improve them to make their characteristics more resistant. In our guide we will also tell you how to find and get them all:

Frequent questions

There are some frequently asked questions that many Horizon Forbidden West players will be doing as they delve into this new Aloy adventure. We want to deal with them in a separate section of this guide so that they do not remain in the inkwell and all questions get your answer.