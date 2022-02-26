Hollywood celebrities react to the Russia-Ukraine war

The actor Chris Evanswho gave life to Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a thread from the journalist Jim Sciuttowho recounts all the actions of Putin up to the current conflict.

Katherine Winnick chose to fill his Instagram with images of support for Ukraine. “I am with Ukraine,” said the actress of the series vikings. While, Jamie Lee Curtis shared photos that have been published in the media about the conflict.

Stephen Kingfor his part, analyzed the war situation like this: “What most of us learned at recess: you don’t stand there while a big boy hits a small boy. You may have to throw a punch or two to make the big one stop, but it’s the right thing to do,” noted American writer of horror novels, supernatural fiction, mystery, science fiction, and fantasy literature.

What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing)

February 24, 2022

“We have to stop it,” he stressed. Rosie O’Donnell referring to Vladimir Putin. Finally, cher He opted to send several tweets in which he called “despot” to Putin and said, among other things, that “given the opportunity, it will devour sovereign countries until the USSR is resurrected.”