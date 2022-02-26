HM Hospitales launches ‘Sana’, a virtual assistant for patients

has created tothe new onethat allows you to book an appointment through WhatsApp at the Group centers where the online appointment is present. With the start-up of this innovative service, it isthat is being carried out and one of its main objectives is to offer faster, simpler and more comfortable assistance to people.

HM Hospitales patients have a new communication channel with its reference centersince they will be able to add “Sana” to their WhatsApp contact list to ask for an appointment with the specialist or to undergo a diagnostic test.

The director of Information Systems and Digital Transformation of HM Hospitales, Alberto Stretchedassures that “the new WhatsApp citation service is a clear example of application of what constitutes a digital transformation. Through innovation, we intend to transform a process with a high percentage of digitization by opening a communication channel that is already part of the digital processes of our patients and their circle of daily coexistence”.

To access ‘Sana’, the patient must register -if he is not already- in the Patient Portal through the HM Hospitales website or App through an operation that takes only a few minutes. After verifying your identity with a code that the virtual assistant will send to your email, you will be able to request your appointment easily and conveniently. However, the existence of ‘Sana’ complements the other contact channels that have existed up to now, such as the telephone, the web, the App or face-to-face service.

The patient, the center of the Digital Transformation Plan

Over the next few weeks, ‘Sana’ will expand its services until it becomes another channel for patient care. Estirado explains that “the implementation of this project leads HM Hospitales to innovate again in the healthcare sector and to place the patient at the center of their Digital Transformation. In this way, it brings the assistance and all its services even closer to you.”

The main objectives of the Strategic Plan for Digital Transformation of HM Hospitales are to increase efficiency and transparency in the Group’s relationship with patients through the digital adaptation of all care processes and the promotion of omnichannel. For this, it bets on the implementation of the ‘liquid hospital’ through video-consultation and promoting the use of new technologies to improve communication channels and patient experience.

On the other hand, it is planned to provide health professionals with the necessary tools to carry out proactive management of the life cycle of each pathology, which really allows progress in concepts such as predictive and personalized medicine.