Histoplasmosis spreads in a patient with COVID-19 pneumonia

Infection is most commonly spread when these spores are inhaled after becoming airborne, such as during demolition or cleanup projects.

Disseminated histoplasmosis is usually associated with immunosuppressive conditions such as AIDS. However, patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 pneumoniae are vulnerable to bacterial infections and co-infection with fungal pathogens.

Precisely one case of a 61-year-old patient who was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 pneumonia and that, despite adequate therapy, he required transfer to the intensive care unit for invasive mechanical ventilation, due to the severity of his condition and worsening of the respiratory tract functions.

Two weeks later, coinfection was detected due to dissemination of histoplasmosis, an infectious disease caused by the inhalation of spores of a fungus called Histoplasma capsulatum.

After immediate treatment with amphotericin B -antibiotic and antifungal- and itraconazole-antifungal-, the patient managed to be extubated.

The medical authors of the case emphasize in their article the need to raise awareness of this possible fungal co-infection in immunocompetent patients to avoid possible delays in diagnosis and prevent serious illness and even death.

Histoplasmosis can also coexist with other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumocystis pneumonia, and cryptococcosis.

In addition, coinfection is more common in patients with HIV/AIDS or long-term immunosuppressive therapy such as corticosteroids or tumor necrosis factor alpha inhibitors.

At the time of registration of this case, the authors mentioned that only two of this type of co-infection between histoplasmosis and COVID-19 had been registered in patients with HIV/AIDS and four cases of co-infection in immunocompetent patients had been found.

