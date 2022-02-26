Here’s how to stream Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story

– Recommendations are independently selected by “review” editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are established Sunday March 27 No wonder Steven Spielberg West Side Story A flamboyant remake of one of the most beloved musicals of all time, made by one of the most famous directors in Hollywood history, is one of the top contestants on this year’s show. If you haven’t checked it yet, + will open.

Get deals and shopping tips right on your phone. Subscribe to SMS Alerts From the experts at Review.

Earlier this month, Disney announced Popular Streaming Service Will Host Its First Live Stream in the US in 2021 West Side Story On Wednesday March 2. If you sign up today, you can watch the one-hour ABC special Something’s Coming: West Side Story – Special Edition 20/20 On Disney+ now.

►Conservative Burch: Shop the semi-annual sale for big savings on chic styles

►Winter Sales in Patagonia: Enjoy great deals on the outdoor gear you need while supplies last

Whether you’re new to the House of Mouse streaming site or have never heard the story of Tony and Maria before, we’ve got all the information you need.

What is the history of the West Side?

Based on the beloved 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, West Side Story It is a story of love and rivalry on the streets of San Juan Hill on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. One night, ex-con Tony (Ansel Elgort) meets the beautiful Maria (Rachel Ziegler), and the two fall in love. The problem is that Tony is close friends with members of the Gates family, a local Manhattan gang who fear immigrants will take over their homes. On the other hand, Maria’s brother (David Alvarez) is a major player in the Tiburones, a gang of Puerto Rican immigrants trying to survive in a town that didn’t welcome them with open arms. Maria and Tony try to stay together while their friends and family want to separate.

Where can you broadcast? West Side Story?

You can see West Side Storyalong with a host of other popular musicals, exclusively on Disney+ in the US and in most international homes. Tuesday March 2. (Disney says the film will open in Taiwan on March 9 japan day March 30thThe streaming service is available online if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, United States. Kingdom, or Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform in the United States, can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more. Viewers can use the enhanced IMAX filter on the Movies page to view all movies available in the extended IMAX aspect ratio, and select Disney+ movies will have a “Releases” tab, allowing viewers to access the latest versions. enhanced or widescreen IMAX.

If you’re a fan of song and dance, Disney+ has a host of other musicals for you to enjoy at home or on the go. You can see other timeless classics like sound of music And the newsor enjoy latest songs like hamilton. There are also classic animations from the heyday of Disney, inspiring documentaries produced by National Geographic, and amazing movies from the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars. Disney+ isn’t just a home for seniors, as it has lately been a destination for exclusive premieres of new movies, including upcoming Disney and Pixar collaborations. turns red selected for March 11th.

How do you sign up for Disney+?

To stream those shows and movies, you can sign up for Disney+ now and pay a monthly subscription of $7.99. You can also get Disney+ for a year for an annual fee of $79.99.

You can watch Disney+ content on Apple devices, Android smartphones, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation, LG TVs, Samsung technology, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC.

West Side Story It was distributed by 20th Century Studios, formerly 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in 2018. This acquisition has allowed other Fox films, including picture symbolAnd the ice Age and select entries in the X-Men series, which will be available on Disney+. This is combined with Disney classics like Beauty and the BeastAnd the The IncrediblesAnd the Jungle Book And the frozen. You can even watch hit TV shows like The SimpsonsAnd the puppet show And the blackish.

There is more about the origin of this agreement. Sign up for our newsletter for revised benefits and tips AND we’ll keep coming back every Sunday through Friday.

product experts in reviewed Covering all your shopping needs. Follow Reviewed on FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the InstagramAnd the tik tok or flip board For the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication of this article, but may change over time.