Here are the unmissable films according to the Guanajuato Film Festival

Guanajuato.- Tomorrow Sunday February 27 will be carried out delivery 94 of the awards Oscar. For this editionthe international Festival from Movies from Guanajuato recommends the films the 2021 that you can not miss before or after Show.

The Power of the Dog

The film is made up of a actors and actresses long-standing as Kristen Dunst (Marie Antoinette2006), Jesse Plemons (breaking bad2008) and benedict cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, 2016). It is directed by Jane Champion, writer and filmmaker.

The story takes place in the wild Westwhen the relationship between two brothers characters opposites is complicated due to marriage between one of them and the widow from town.

Is nominated to 12 Oscars among which is Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Photography, among others.

dunes

Zendaya (euphoria2019), Timothy Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name2017), rebecca ferguson (reminiscence, 2021), Oscar Isaac’s (scenes of a Marriage, 2021), and more actors are part of cast. The film is developed under the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

It is located in the future dystopian in which two powers they fight for him reign the planet most important of universe. The story takes place in the midst of political intrigues and action. Is a adaptation to the novels of Frank Herbet.

Have 10 nominations. Some of the categories it is in are Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Movie. Editionamong other.

don’t look up

The cast integrated to meryl streep (The woman of iron2011), Leonardo Dicaprio (the revenant), Jennifer Lawrence (!Mother!, 2017), Timothy Chalamet (Little Women, 2019) and Jonah Hill (the wolf of walstreet2013) is directed by Adam McKay.

The plot unfolds when a group of scientists discover that an unstoppable meteorite is about to destroy the planet earth and all humanity. Despite his attempts to alert the populationthe media and the government do not seem to take relevance in the event minimizing the imminent tragedy. They struggle to get information across in a world invaded by fake news and the political interests.

It appears in 4 categories Oscars 2022: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Edition and Best Soundtrack.

king richard

Its protagonists are Will Smith (Looking for happiness2006), to the sisters tennis players serene and venus williams (winners of 23 and 7 titles in Grand Slamrespectively) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, 2017). It was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

It is the biography adapted to the movies of the stars tennis players serene and venus williams. It tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of the sisters, and how his method changed the history of tennis.

It earned 6 nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song.

coda

This film has as a member of the cast to the Mexican Eugenio Derbez (I dont know Accept Returns2011), Emily Jones (Ghostland 2018), Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God1986) and Troy Kotsur(The Number 23, 2007).

Is a adaptation from the French film La Familia Bélier. Comedy genre and dramatells the story of Rubi, the only hearing daughter of a deaf family who discovers a love for music, something that her family cannot appreciate as she does.

It has two nominations for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

The Alley of Lost Souls

Directed by Jalisco William of the Bullthe actors that are part of it are Bradley Cooper (A star Is Born2018), Cate Blanchett (carol2015), Willem Dafoe (The lighthouse2019) and Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo2011).

This film is made for those who like suspense, since its genre is classified as psychological horror, and movies black. It develops in New York in the 40’s and the story begins with a swindler looking to seize a fortune millionaire with the help of a seer, a mentalist and one psychiatrist mysterious.

It has 4 nominations: Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

what are the others nominated?

The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Academy Awards website https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2022.

The nominated for Best Film are Belfast, CODA, don’t look up, Drive My Car (Japan), Dune, King Richard, Licorice PizzaThe Alley of Lost Souls, The Power of the Dog and love without flags.

In the category of Best International Film appear Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), La Mano de Dios (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

