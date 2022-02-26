Haas’s Plan B in the face of the high risk of losing Nikita Mazepin

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine took the Haas team badly almost a month after starting the 2022 Formula 1 season, as the team decided to withdraw its main sponsor, which came from the hand of Nikita Mazepin, one of the two starting drivers.

The Uralkali brand was removed from the front, side and rear of the American team’s cars, in addition to the uniforms of the drivers and the trucks that transport the cars themselves and other team materials, in addition to the fact that they were also removed the colors of the Russian flag, since the brand is precisely of Russian origin.

Haas has a Plan B

During the third day of testing in Barcelona, ​​Haas showed off his white cars and only some bright red, the team’s primary color, and now the doubts are placed on the continuity of Nikita Mazepin.

The Urakali brand is owned by Nikita’s father, who is related to Vladimir Putin.and that seeing his signature withdrawn from the entire team, he could also withdraw his investment and incidentally his son, so the team is already working on plan B, in case the Russian midfielder leaves the team or is absent for some restriction of your visa in certain countries due to the war conflict.

Who is the pilot who would replace Nikita Mazepin?

Guenther Steiner, boss of the Haas team, confirmed that in the event that Mazepin is absent from the team for any reason, the driver who would take his place is the Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi, son of none other than Emerson Fittipaldi, one of the legends of Formula 1.

It is said and told that Pietro has a high level of driving and that if he is not a Formula 1 driver at 25 years old, it is largely due to the arrival of the strong investment from the Mazepin, although Pietro has already driven in the last two races of 2020, replacing Romain Grosjean, after the accident that gave him the round the world.

“If Nikita couldn’t drive for some reason, the first call would be for Pietro. He has been with us for a few years and then we would see what to do (give him continuity or sign another driver) “he mentioned, according to Racing News.

“In the last two years, with COVID, we needed a reserve driver. So he is always there: he knows the team, he knows the car. To jump from one day to another, there is no one better than Pietro at the moment”he explained.