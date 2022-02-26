From “Moon Knight” to “West Side Story”: the Disney+ premieres that will arrive in March

“West Side Story” stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. (The Walt Disney Studios)



March releases have been announced for the catalog of Disney+the platform that offers family and youth content for its users. West Side Storythe new adaptation of Steven Spielberg’s musical, the debut of Moon Knight and the new from Pixar top the list of releases for next month. We tell you here what are all the new titles to enjoy very soon in the service streaming:

West Side Story – March 2

Based on the classic Broadway musical, this Spielberg film introduces us to two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York . The story portrays the confrontation of two street gangs in the streets of New York and pays tribute to the legendary musical with new versions of his most famous songs. Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita MorenoMaddie Ziegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Álvarez, Iris Menas, Josh Andrés Rivera, Kyle Allen and more stars perform in this production that hit theaters in late 2021.

Steven Spielberg directed a new film adaptation of the famous musical “West Side Story”. (DisneyPlus)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – March 2

The animated series follows Mickey, Minnie and their friends as they arrive in the kingdom of Majestica, thanks to Funny, to star in a story of knights, knaves and princesses. Are dragons good or bad? That’s what these classic characters will have to discover on their new path of medieval adventures.

Net – March 11th

In this new cinematographic proposal of pixarwe will meet Meilin Lee, a 13-year-old girl going through puberty framed by a strange curse that will transform her into a huge red panda whenever your emotions come to the fore. The voice cast includes newcomer Rosalie Chiang and the award-winning actress Sandra Oh. The original music was composed by billie eilish and FINNEAS, his brother and music producer.

“Red” deals with the changes of puberty and family relationships during the transition to adolescence. (DisneyPlus)

cheaper per dozen – March 18th

“While his wife travels on business, a football coach has to deal with the chaos caused by his 12 children,” says the official synopsis of this successful film that was released in 2003. Steve Martin, Hilary Duff, Bonnie HuntTom Welling, Piper Perabo, Alyson Stoner, Blake Woodruff and more actors made up the remembered cast of this family comedy.

more than robots – March 18th

This documentary presents the life of a group of young people who created a community by building robots.

Robberies unite a community of young people in “More Than Robots.” (DisneyPlus)

the savior brothers – 23 of March

A comedy directed by Alejandro Sugich that follows four brothers who inherit a magic shop, and when they don’t know what to do with it, a strange demon appears to them.

Mickey Mouse’s Marvelous Spring – March 25th

This is the second special that will be part of the animated series The wonderful world of Mickey Mouse. This time, Mickey Mouse and his colleagues witness the arrival of the spring season through a documentary vision of nature.

Sour: The Movie (Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2u)– March 25th

how the singer Olivia Rodrigo designed their acclaimed first album? In a candid documentary about the album’s creative process, the 18-year-old reaches out to her fans to detail the story behind each track that led her to become one of the most listened to artists in the world today.

Olivia Rodrigo tells everything about her album “SOUR” in a documentary. (DisneyPlus)

Moon Knight – March 30th

Marvel Studios adds another title to its television catalog and introduces for the first time a comic book antihero: Moon Knight, or also known as the Moon Knight. The first episode will arrive at the end of March on Disney + and each subsequent Wednesday will have a premiere until the end of the season.

“Moon Knight,” starring Oscar Isaac, will be the fifth series to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (DisneyPlus)

