From A Time To Kill To Valentine’s Day: 7 Movies With Actors You Didn’t Remember Worked Together

Love stories, dramas, police and action. The list of categories when it comes to movies is immense, as is the list of renowned actors who work in them. Although now it is difficult to find a film with a repertoire full of figures, there are still hidden gems that have well-known actors in front of the camera.

While many studios try to bring together three or four celebrities to give their productions a leap in quality, many others can boast of having brought together Matthew McConaughey and Sandra Bullock oa Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson in the same production. Therefore, here is a list of some films whose casts today would make any filmmaker envious.

Based on John Grisham’s 1989 novel of the same name, this legal drama takes all the plaudits (and not just because of the figures who worked on it). The film tells a harsh story while criticizing American society at the time. In a town marked by racism, Carl Lee Haley (Samuel L. Jackson) murders the rapists of his ten-year-old daughter and he goes to jail. While racist groups secretly resurface and try to intimidate those who want to defend him, a young lawyer and his assistant they will face everyone to intercede for him in the judgment.

Time to Kill – Trailer

Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, Oliver Platt, Charles Dutton, Donald Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland, Tonea Stewart, Ashley Judd, Chris Cooper and kevin spacey give life to a film that cost US$40 million and grossed more than US$152 million, according to data provided by IMDb.

A classic of literature adapted by Greta Gerwig to the cinema and played by a cast that gave much to talk about. The film follows the story of the March sisters, four young people who choose to live their lives in very different ways and pursue their dreams. Love and heartbreak, a tragedy, family unity and ties put to the test throughout the 135 minutes that the film lasts.

Little Women Trailer – Source: Youtube

Already the name of the director predicts a success but if the list of actresses is reviewed, the rod continues to rise. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Meryl Streep, and Chris Cooper They are the stars who managed to transform a budget of US$40 million into a collection of US$216 million.

Martin Scorsese has an enviable filmography and in each of his films there are stars of international fame -it is enough to see his most recent premiere, The Irishman, to prove it. But Goodfellas It is characterized by having brought together a great cast in one of the best moments of the actors. The story is faithful to the interests of the director: beginnings, rise, peak and fall of the mafia narrated in the first person by one of the protagonists.

Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and mike starr are some of the great names of the time that were part of the cast of the movie. His filming had a budget of US $ 25 million and raised almost double: US $ 46 million.

The film chronicles the lives of eight completely different couples who face different situations in their love lives in the busy month of Christmas in London, United Kingdom. And, in order to accurately embody what director Richard Curtis wanted to tell, A cast of the highest level was needed.

For the development of this film, the presence of Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Gregor Fisher, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Jeike Makatsch, Joanna Page, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Alan Rickman, Rowan Atkinson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Keira Knightley. The BAFTA award-winning story cost $40 million to make and grossed $245 million.

After a writer meets the owner of an old luxury hotel, he convinces him to tell him about his experience and the rest is history. The film covers the anecdotes, memories and experiences of the man and, how could it be otherwise, each character is played by an eminent actor.

The Grand Budapest Hotel – Trailer

Ralph Fiennes, Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody, Willem DafoeJeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Tom Wilkinson, Owen Wilson, and Tony Revolori make this a great and historical film. As if this were not enough, the film cost just US$25 million and grossed nearly US$173 million.

One of the classics of Quentin Tarantino and one of the highest rated movies in movie history. Throughout the film, we can see the stories of two gangsters, a boxer, a gangster’s wife and two thieves whose actions alter the historical course of the other characters. Stories that occur in parallel but that, at some point, intersect and generate plot twists highly acclaimed by the audience.

Trailer for “Pulp Fiction” – Source: YouTube

Action, emotion, an impeccable soundtrack and, how could it be otherwise, a great cast: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Frank Whaley, Eric Sloltz and Vin Rhames. The film, on the other hand, far exceeded expectations: it cost $8 million and grossed more than $213 million to date.

With an idea similar to that of Love Actually, Valentine’s Stories tells the story of several couples and singles in the city of Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. Although the film was not as acclaimed on its release, over time became one of the most beloved romantic strips by fans of the genre.

Valentine’s Day Stories – Trailer

As for the cast, it is full of very versatile figures. Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, Hector Elizondo, Jennifer Garner, Topher Grace, Carter Jenkins, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Taylor Lautner and Shirley McLaine were some of them. The film cost US$52 million and grossed US$216 million.