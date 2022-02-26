‘Fortnite’: See where you can find the Top Tier Token west of Chonker’s Speedway

Mexico City.- For Week 2 of monarch quest, the players of fortnite tohour they will work to get the Glow Wrap character black. Of course, just like the previous week, a total of seven must be found. top level tokens to do so, and the first one is only said to be west of Chonker’s Speedway. Even though a massive parcel of land remains from this location, the token is actually the first to be inside a building.

We recommend starting this quest by looking at the in-game map and setting up a marker by the pond to the west of Chonker’s.

As shown below, it is just south of the river that crosses between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels. From there, this Level Up Token will be in the living room of a small red house behind the pond. It should be noted that the house also tends to hold numerous weapons in the open and a few chests on its second floor.

For those just starting out on quests, level up tokens not only push you to the next battle pass tier, but also keep your progress from XP instead. For example, if you only need 10,000 XPpTo reach Level 100, collecting the token will now put you at 10,000 XP from the Level 101. Better yet, once all 28 of these are found, Monarch’s gold skin style will unlock.