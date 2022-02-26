‘Fortnite’: See where to find the Top Tier Token northeast of Sleepy Sound

Mexico City.– The missions monarch from Fortnite they return for a second week of challenges for players to collect top level tokens and gather exclusive cosmetics. As useful as these level boosters are, they are notoriously painful to find with most located in desolate areas.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

So much so, that even we didn’t know some of these areas existed in the first place. This certainly applies to the tile said to be northeast of Sleepy Soundsince it is hidden in a small section of the map.

The only area to the northeast of Sleepy Sound is the small strip of land that contains a street lined with houses and a lighthouse on its cul-de-sac. You’ll want to head there, but the token won’t be found inside either of these. Instead, the item sneaks up on the southeastern part of this strip, which is a small beach that faces Sleepy Sound (as shown below). Once there, the level up token will be near the shoreline behind a large rock.

The token is one of seven that you can collect throughout Week 2 and is required to unlock Monarch’s Glow Wrap. However, if this is one of your first tokens, expect to own the Shattered Wings Back Bling after collecting seven of these. Please note that all Monarch quests will be gone once Season 2 rolls around.