‘Fortnite’: See where to find the top tier token north of Greasy Grove here

Mexico City.- As the last and hardest challenge listed in the quests Week 2 Monarch from Fortnite, it may seem impossible to catch the Top Level Token to the north of Greasy Grove. This is because players can search the open fields in the area for hours and never find them on the ground. Well, since Fortnite loves to trick players with challenges like this, the token is actually above a spot you’ve probably already looked at.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker