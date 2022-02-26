‘Fortnite’: See where to find the top tier token north of Greasy Grove here

Mexico City.- As the last and hardest challenge listed in the quests Week 2 Monarch from Fortnite, it may seem impossible to catch the Top Level Token to the north of Greasy Grove. This is because players can search the open fields in the area for hours and never find them on the ground. Well, since Fortnite loves to trick players with challenges like this, the token is actually above a spot you’ve probably already looked at.

You will want to start the challenge from the white house located on the northeast side of greasy grove. From your backyard, there is a dirt path that will lead to the top of a hill that supports a brick shed. Oddly enough, the token is floating right above this shed, and you can get to it by simply building a ramp. If you need building materials, there are some trees to cut down to the left of the shed.

If this is your last top tier token to collect for week 1 and 2, collecting it should give you the Glow Wrap exclusive to the challenge. You can then unlock Monarch’s gold skin style by completing the incoming Week 3 and 4 challenges. Each new batch of Monarch quests releases on Thursdays at 9AM ET, but they will expire once Season 1 ends.