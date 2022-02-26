Fortnite and Marvel will launch a comic series together this summer

Epic Games and Marvel will collaborate once againbut this time the superheroes will not reach the island of Fortnitebut the world of battle royale will be transferred to the pages of American comics with a new series that is already in development.

Through the official networks of the comic book publisher, the launch of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War a new miniseries that will arrive during the summer of 2022, exactly in the month of June.

According to Marvel, characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron-Man and Shuri’s Black Panther are confirmed for this new story which will focus on a fragment of the artifact zero-point of the history of Fortnite that now reaches the Marvel universe so the most iconic heroes of the franchise must recover it. The due appearance of some of the characters from the Epic Games game is also expected.

Marvel writer Christos Gage will work alongside Donald Mustard, Epic Games’ creative director, on the miniseries, and Sergio Davíla will do the art for the comic, though the issue covers will be illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu.

Alanna Smith, editor at Marvel Comics commented the following:

“At its heart, the series is an adventure story, with characters from both universes coming together to go on a treasure hunt to the deepest, darkest depths of the Marvel Universe. Donald Mustard and Christos Gage have as deep a love for Fortnite as they do for Marvel, and Sergio Davíla is turning some absolutely unreal pages. Having the incredible Leinil Francis Yu on the main covers and an incredible lineup of Marvel artists on the variants has been a real treat as well. This will be the best team, where the best of Fortnite and Marvel will be represented.”

This is not the first time Fortnite comes to the comics because in the past the battle royale appeared in the pages of DC Comics with Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point.

What do you think about the Marvel comic series and Fortnite?

