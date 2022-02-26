Fortnite: A dataminer details the many new features that will come to the game, including escalation

Fortnite still has plenty of surprises in store for us for the rest of the season, and certainly for the start of the next one. Since patch 19.10, dataminers manage to isolate data related to possible future features. hypex compiled them into a tweet, and there’s a lot to be done. The leaker even estimates that the war between the IO organization and the Seven will last for more than a season, given the leaks in question.

All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can’t tell me otherwise.. -Tank Vehicle

-Tactical Sprinting

-Tactical Overshield

– Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

– Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

Giant drills, future vehicles of the game?

If you have been following the plot of this season, you have no doubt seen them in various places on the island. The IO gradually came out of the ground, directly from the other side of the island. These machines could become two-seater driving armored vehicles (one pilot + one passenger) in the future.

Hypex believes that the vehicle files are related to drills because they mention tank tracks.

Sprint and climbing: there will be sport

Adding a dose of pizzazz to fights, the swipe feature implemented in this Season 1 is a huge hit. Epic Games seems to have learned its lesson and is therefore planning to further enrich the gameplay of moves in its game. Several files have been found, about a “tactical sprint”, which would activate like a slide, to move even faster.

Hypex also discovered another file called “Clamber”. According to the data miner, it could be a climbing or parkour feature.

Even more shields!

The list of discoveries by leakers does not end there. Mention of “tactical overshield” also appeared in the files. It does not refer to the classic shield or the HP indicator. Therefore, it would be a priori a new protection indicator, which would allow him to go beyond the maximum of 200 HP.

A new weapon coming out of the forges of IO?

Finally, the data miners obtained the statistics of a future thermal weapon. An assault rifle to be exact. would only exist in one mythic variant and thus would probably be fitted with a thermal sight.

weapon stats

Damage: 39

Head Damage: 78

Recharge time: 2 seconds

Magazine Size: 15

Rate of fire: 1.8

DPS: 70