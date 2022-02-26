Five Great Superhero Movies Preceding the Marvel Universe

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) was born in 2008 with the premiere of ‘Iron Man’, with a spectacular Robert Downey Jr. and several tracks that predicted a great future for a shared universe with the company’s most important characters. Today, 14 years later, the UCM has become the absolute king of movie theaters, generating millionaire income and harvesting followers all over the world. Due to this overwhelming success, it seems that many have forgotten that superhero movies were not created with Marvel, and that there were already several brilliant movies starring these superpowered characters. Here we leave you 5 superhero movies before the MCU What to watch if you haven’t already.

The Protected (2000)

After surprising everyone with the successful ‘The Sixth Sense’, the filmmaker M.Night Shyamalan decided to show his peculiar vision on the concept of superhero. This movie starts with David DunnBruce Williswhich miraculously is the sole survivor of a terrible train accident. One day she appears before him Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson)who comes up with a crazy theory as to why David could survive the crash, but if what Elijah says is true, David’s life would change forever.









Available on: Disney+

The Incredibles (2004)

What if superheroes were banned and they had to live a normal life? This is the premise of the Pixar classic ‘The Incredibles’, whose protagonists are the parr familyin which all its members they have superpowers but are forced to hide them. Bob Parrthe head of the family who years ago was one of the most famous heroes with his wife, fights against the boredom of his routine life and can’t stop thinking about his glory years. So when a mysterious organization offers him a secret mission on a mysterious islandBob answers the call without thinking about the consequences.

Available on: Disney+

Hellboy (2004)

William of the Bull, master of fantastic cinema and extraordinary creatures, conquered critics and audiences alike with this brilliant adaptation of the comics created by Mike Mignola. During World War II, the Nazis are obsessed with the world of the paranormal, and through black magic they open a portal to an infernal dimension with the aim of dominating the world. From this portal comes Hellboy (Ron Perlman)What is it adopted by allies and grows between them to become an adult. Now, Hellboy works as agent of the office of defense and paranormal investigation.

Blade (1998)

In this film, one of the best about a Marvel character before the arrival of the UCM, wesley snipes plays the vampire Bladeson of a woman bite during pregnancy. Blade is an extraordinary being in a world at war where men and vampires exist, and he is determined to exterminate to all the members of the race of ‘superior beings’ who bit his mother.

Available at: Movistar +

The Mask (1994)

In one of his most iconic roles, Jim Carrey brings Stanley Ipkiss to lifea kind and simple man who works in a bank, and is unable to face someone even if necessary. After a hard day, Stanley finds a strange mask by chance created by the god Loki himself, who turns him into a completely different person every time you put it on.

Available on: HBO Max