Fighter appears on SmackDown and AEW Rampage the same night

Last night we witnessed a curious event that took place during the WWE and AEW Friday night shows. And it is that independent wrestler Kayla Sparks made her appearance on WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage the same night.

The fighter appeared in the first place during the live broadcast of the last episode of the WWE blue brand, during a segment with The Lotharians. Angel and Humberto kissed Sparks, who played another fan in the audience, in a new segment of Latinos’ “Kiss Cam.” The fighter herself shared the moment on social networks:

“WHAT A TIME!!! @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe #Smackdown

We were later able to see Sparks on this week’s pre-recorded episode of AEW Rampage, where he took on serena deeb, falling defeated in a fight that lasted just over two minutes. Her presence allowed him to appear twice on television on the same night, within the programming of two of the main wrestling companies in the United States.

However, this is not his first appearance in Tony Khan’s company. Sparks had previously participated in AEW Dark: Elevation, where he lost to Thunder Rosa and Riho in his only two appearances. Although she is still too early to predict what the future will bring, Kayla Sparks can boast of having caught the attention of two of the big companies in the business, WWE and AEW. Every journey begins with a first step.

