Exatlón México: They complain that Sunday’s elimination lost on purpose to get out of the All Star

Every Sunday the Exathlon Mexico demands an athlete to get out of the program, in fact the Blues They complain that Sunday’s elimination lost on purpose to get out of the All Star. According to the spoilers, Heber Gallegos will be the athlete who will leave the program on February 27.

According to the leaked information, the Celestes will realize that Heber Gallegos who will go to the Elimination Duel purposely lost in the Elimination Duel in order to continue with his normal life in Mexico.

