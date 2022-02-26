Exatlón México: They complain that Sunday’s elimination lost on purpose to get out of the All Star

Every Sunday the Exathlon Mexico demands an athlete to get out of the program, in fact the Blues They complain that Sunday’s elimination lost on purpose to get out of the All Star. According to the spoilers, Heber Gallegos will be the athlete who will leave the program on February 27.

According to the leaked information, the Celestes will realize that Heber Gallegos who will go to the Elimination Duel purposely lost in the Elimination Duel in order to continue with his normal life in Mexico.

This action by the Thunder will apparently make the Blues and viewers angry, since it is a trap that they lose on purpose, because if they did not want to continue, they would have taken the place of Ximena Duggan, the recently eliminated.

Did Heber get fed up with the Exatlón México?

Everything seems to indicate that Heber Gallegos got fed up with the program and that is why he will use the Elimination Duel as a pretext to leave the Exathlon Mexico and thus return to Mexico.

Heber Gallegos arrived a few weeks after starting the edition of Guardians vs. Conquerors and did so as a legend who won third place, a feat that earned him his ticket to the All Star.

The athletes who will go to the Elimination Duel will be three, and this is where it will be seen how Heber will lose on purpose, what is unknown is if the production knew of Thunder’s strategy to get out of the all-star and not look bad.

According to the percentage of the table, the other two Scarlets that will go to the Elimination Duel will be Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido, as in the elimination of Duggan. Apparently this Heber strategy is valid, and although he will not come out of his mouth to leave of his own free will, Thunder will use another way to leave the program.

Robbery at the Exatlón México

The Exathlon Mexico All Star It has given a lot to talk about, and not because of sports issues, but because of the discussions and problems that have arisen during the course of this fifth season.

Ana Lago was one of the victims who suffered the theft of some of her belongings on the beaches of the Dominican Republic. Ave Fénix denounced that her engagement ring disappeared, since when she goes out to the circuits, she leaves it either in the Cabin or in the Fortress, but the artifact has been stolen.

The Gymnast revealed that her ring was in her backpack, in fact this event has caused Ave Fénix not to be 100% concentrated in the circuits of the exathlon Mexicosince he even postponed his wedding in order to attend the All Star.

