Exatlón México: Aristeo Cázares reveals why Ana Lago and Mati Álvarez fought

Aristeo Cazares He broke the silence and spoke about the strong argument he had Anne Lake with Mati Alvarezwhich we will be able to see in the next episode of the Exathlon Mexico.

The eldest of the ‘Sky Brothers’ revealed secrets and answered questions from fans during an Instagram live broadcast

The “Aguileón” does not believe that the Red Team is broken, there are simply disagreements due to all the stress generated by being in the popular TV Azteca reality show.

“It is a complex thing. They already saw it in other seasons. It is not cool that sometimes there are distances. We just have different opinions, but he talks. It’s part of the competition,” he said.

The parkour practitioner said that in order for there to be a good coexistence in his team it is necessary for all the members to be transparent, know how to control their emotions and respect the opinions of others.

Exatlón México: Aristeo Cázares talks about the lawsuit between Ana Lago and Mati Álvarez

In the advance of chapter 22 of the Exathlon Mexicoa scene is seen in which he appears Anne Lake claiming to Mati Alvarez.

Aristeo Cazares He said that the gymnast was upset with the heptathlete because she did not accompany her while she toured the Container Circuit.

He said that it is normal that there are these frictions, because they are isolated, with a lot of pressure and nobody likes to lose.

“It was the heat of the competition. It is a matter of the personality of each one and how he responds to the situation in which he is, ”she asserted.

There are athletes who prefer or need their teammates to support them, but others do not care if they do or not.

Throughout the six seasons of Exathlon Mexicothere have been several problems in the Red Team, while the Blue Team hardly gives much to talk about.

EG